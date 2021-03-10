Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Lizzy Small

Lizzy Small is a senior softball player at Sarasota High. Small was the winning pitcher Tuesday in the Sailors’ 3-2 road win against Riverview High. She also went 2-4 at the plate.

When did you start playing softball?

My dad (Andy Small) got me into it when I was 7. He played baseball and men’s softball. We went out to a field one day together and I've been playing ever since.

What is the appeal to you?

The adrenaline rush is the biggest thing, but I love everything. I love being out here with my teammates. I'm always playing friends on other teams, too. It's just great all around.

What is your best pitch?

My best pitch is my drop curve. It has my best movement and I get the most people out with it.

What has been challenging you?

I want to get more consistent at the plate than I am right now.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, we beat the No. 1 team in the nation, Lakewood Ranch High, 4-3. We beat them on our home field. That was one of the best feelings. It was a great game.

What are your goals for this season?

I just want to make it to states. That’s it. I want to win a title.

What is your favorite food?

Philly cheesesteaks, probably.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have to go with ‘Grey's Anatomy.’

What are your hobbies?

I hang with my family and friends. I like to go to the beach, the movies, the mall.

What is your favorite subject?

Either social studies or English. I like to write. I want to go into law school when I'm older. Writing will be a big part of that.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would read people’s minds. I'd probably use it the most for softball. I could see what people are thinking before a game or a pitch.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don’t think. I overthink a lot. I tend to do my best when I come out here and just do my thing. It’s a lot easier.

Finish this sentence: "Lizzy Small is …"

… Motivated.