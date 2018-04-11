Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Charles Ward

Charles Ward is a junior at Sarasota High. He won the long jump (22 feet, 11.75 inches) and triple jump (45 feet, 0.5 inches) on April 5 at the Sarasota County Championships.

When did you start doing track and field?

I did it in sixth grade at Booker Middle, but I had to wait until seventh grade to actually compete. I would practice with the older kids to make sure I was ready for the next year.

What is your favorite event?

I like long jump the most. I have strong legs. Everyone’s like, ‘Dang, he can jump like that?’ But I have to stay humble.

What is your favorite memory?

In eighth grade, when I won the long jump at the county meet. The year before, I hadn’t been able to do the events I wanted, so I made sure I was ready for it (the meet) and I won it.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Learning the high jump. I really can’t do it (laughs). I’m not coordinated enough. I hit the bar all the time. And I fall off the mat sometimes, too. That happened at my first real meet, it hurt.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Science. You deal with different chemicals and there are labs almost every day. It’s hands-on.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to everywhere I wanted to go when I was young. I want to experience the cold winter in Russia, and I want to see the sharks in Hawaii. I won’t get too close, though, I can’t swim.

What is a random fact about you?

I’m gifted in every sport I play. I don’t know how. The first year I play something, I get the hang of it. I might try out for the baseball team next year. (Ward also plays football for the Sailors and holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and UCF, among other schools.)

What is your biggest fear?

Either messing up my career or not finishing something, like goals I set.

What is the best advice you have received?

You get better every day. You have to grind until you can’t grind anymore.

Finish this sentence: Charles Ward is ...

... Humble and respectful. When I talk to people, I try to have a respectful tone. My family taught me the importance of it. I say ‘Yes, sir,’ ‘Yes, ma’am,’ etc. I’m like a soldier in that way.