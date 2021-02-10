Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Allessia Ukmar

Allessia Ukmar is a junior goalkeeper on the Cardinal Mooney High girls soccer team. Ukmar made 10 saves, including one on a penalty kick, Feb. 9 in the Cougars' 3-0 district title win against Bishop Verot High.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing last season. I had heard the team was short-handed. They were looking for a goalie, and I was looking to play a sport. I had never really played one before. I decided to try it.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the intensity of it. Having all the pressure on me when the ball is coming down the field, straight at me. I like knowing my team relies on me to make the play.

What is your best skill?

I would say communicating with my teammates and making sure everyone is getting after it.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping my focus on the ball. Even if it's a more boring game, I can't get sidetracked. My eyes always have to be on the ball.

What is your favorite memory?

It's definitely tonight (the district title win). Last year in the district championship, Bishop Verot beat us 3-0. We were so upset on the bus ride home and we talked about how we could have done better. This year was a revenge season.

What is your favorite food?

I'm a sushi lover.

What is your favorite movie?

I like 'Forrest Gump' a lot.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would definitely want to fly. If I was bored I would just fly around to wherever I wanted to go.

What are your hobbies?

I spend a lot of time with friends and family. I love the beach. I love boating. I go to the gym and work out.

What is the best advice you have received?

Never give up. Always try your best.

Finish this sentence: 'Alessia Ukmar is … '

… Outgoing. I'm talkative. I like to meet new people.