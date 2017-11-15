This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 16

Thursday, Nov. 16

‘The Cheapskate’s Handbook’ Book Signing and Talk

11 a.m. at Bookstore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Local comic author Mifflin Lowe will speak about his latest book, “The Cheapskate’s Handbook,” which offers money-saving advice on everything from cheap dates to resisting impulses. To date, the book has sold more than 200,000 copies. A second signing will take place at 5:30 p.m. with no talk. Reservations are recommended for the 11 a.m. talk.

Fabio Dal Boni Exhibit Opening Reception

5 p.m. at AlexArt International Gallery, 25 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 813-465-1249.

Creatures of Light, the latest exhibit at AlexArt International Gallery, explores the art photography of Italian artist Fabio Dal Boni. This is his first exhibit in Sarasota, and it will showcase a collection of 60-foot by 40-foot photographs digitally painted on aluminum, which highlight the artist’s continuous quest to find those supernatural colors he sees through his own lens on the world.

Dale Jones

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$17 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Dale Jones is nothing if not memorable. This lively, one-of-a-kind comic trained at Second City has since been on several TV shows including season six of “Last Comic Standing.” Runs through Nov. 19

SCF Symphonic Band Concert: ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’

7:30 p.m. at the Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$10; $5 for students and staff

Call 752-5252.

This concert will celebrate the state where everything’s bigger with several Texas songs including John Philip Sousa’s “Daughters of Texas March,” Warren Benson’s composition about JFK’s assassination in Dallas and the premiere of Rice University’s Art Gottschalk’s composition “Concerto for Violin and Wind Ensemble” performed by violinist Felicia Brunelle.

Friday, Nov. 17

A REGULAR OL’ BANGER: A Pop-Up Exhibition

5 p.m. at Towles Court Artist Colony, 238 S. Links Ave.

Free

Call 351-5100.

This opening reception will showcase artwork by seniors in Fine Arts / Visual Studies at Ringling College of Art and Design. These 10 artists of varying mediums will demonstrate the result of their self-directed creative practice as part of the monthly Towles Court Art Walk.

‘Majestic Moments’

7:30 p.m. at The Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25 to $42

Call 207-8822.

This is the first concert of the Venice Symphony’s 7 Conductors 7 Concerts Finding Maestro season Romantic Era pieces performed with guest conductor Teresa Cheung. Guests will hear pieces such as Carl Maria von Weber’s “Overture to Oberon,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64 and Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104.

'Echoes' by Henry Naylor

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$29; $20 under 40 years old; $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

This regional premiere by Henry Naylor shows the parallels between the lives of two women — one a Victorian pioneer and the other a Muslim school girl — who were born 175 years apart, yet both live under the control of a male-dominated environment in war-torn lands. Runs through Dec. 17.

Decades Rewind

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$37.50 to $62.50

Call 953-3368.

Enjoy the best music of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s in this national touring concert, which doubles as a dance party. Listen to America’s favorite disco, funk, rock and Motown jams until you’re dancing in the aisles.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. on Gulfstream and Main near JD Hamel Park in downtown Sarasota

Free

Call 487-8061.

Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association Hosts this fifth annual event, which will feature an extensive outdoor gallery of original art by more than 120 artists from Sarasota and across the U.S.

‘Mass in B Minor’

4 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$20 to $60

Call 387-4900.

Choral Artists of Sarasota will celebrate master musician Johann Sebastian Bach by performing one of his last completed compositions. The show will feature four soloists and is part of Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota’ BachFest 2017.

Booker High School VPA Fall Dance Performance

7 p.m. at Booker High VPA, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$15, $10 for seniors and $5 for students

Call 927-9000, Ext. 65215.

In the fall dance performance, audiences will experience social commentary through movement that can be connected to what’s happening in today’s world. Enjoy a mix of modern, ballet and ethnic dance pieces.

Sunday, Nov. 19

‘Julius Caesar’

3:30 p.m. at the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey

Free

Call 918-2100.

Asolo Rep and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training present the end of this touring production in which young acting students put a fresh, fast-paced spin on the Shakespeare classic.

Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale

5 p.m. at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave.

Free

Call 922-1597.

This chorale has been around since the 1950s, and today Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale travels across the United States and other North American countries.

Monday, Nov. 20

The Alter Eagles

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$30

Call 488-1115.

This Eagles tribute band is back by popular demand and will perform everything from oldies such as “Take It Easy” and “One of These Nights” to huge hits like “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.”

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Don't Miss: Drinks with Daughters

Grab your girlfriends and head downtown for live music, raffles and drinks for Designing Daughters’ 1920s-style speakeasy party. Entry includes one free drink, which could be a well cocktail, house wine or a draft beer. Fifteen percent of all the food and beverage sales from 5:30-8 p.m. will be donated to the Designing Daughters grants fund, which gives money to deserving philanthropic organizations in the Sarasota community.

If You Go

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Cask Ale and Kitchen, 1548 Main St.

Tickets: $20 cover charge at the door

Call: 504-4288

‘Once’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre, 1265 First St.

$46

Call 366-9000.

This winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards on Broadway is about a Dublin street musician who is just about to give up his dreams of becoming a professional when a young woman with similar aspirations helps him kick start his career — and his heart. Runs through Jan. 7.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Nik's Pick: Annual Friendsgiving Dinner Party

Sign up in the taproom and prepare a side dish to share, then gobble up a turkey main course provided by Big Top Brewing Co. Activities include a pumpkin pie eating contest, cornhole tournament and plenty of brews — and because it’s friendsgiving, Big Top will be serving not just its own beers but a limited selection of $4 pints from Darwin Brewing Co., JDub’s Brewing Co., Motorworks Brewing and Naughty Monk Brewery.

If You Go

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Tickets: Free, but must bring a side dish

Info: Call 371-2939.