United announces spring flights to Denver

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has landed yet another new flight — although this one will only be available for a limited time.

In March, United Airlines will offer a flight from SRQ to Denver International Airport. The service will operate on Saturdays from March 9-30, the airport announced today. Tickets are on sale now.

The airport said the flight would be an option for those interested in traveling to and from Sarasota during spring break.

“This new westbound service will provide quick and easy access to our beautiful beaches and allow those in our local community the opportunity to access Denver and the great snow skiing available in the Rockies or to connect to other destinations beyond,” SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in the announcement.

United will operate a 150-seat Airbus A320 plane for the flight.