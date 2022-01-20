Ruth's Chris Steak House announces new Lakewood Ranch restaurant

Ruth's Chris Steak House, the country's largest steakhouse chain, has committed to opening a 6,500-square-foot restaurant in CASTO's Center Point development just east of the intersection of University Parkway and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch.

The announcement was made Thursday through a CASTO press release.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a lease with Ruth’s Chris Steak House in CASTO’s new Center Point project,” CASTO Southeast Realty Services President Brett Hutchens said in a release. "Ruth’s Chris brings a fine dining complement to the cuisine offering of seafood by Owens Fish Camp and modern Italian dining by Olivia."

Ruth's Chris Steak House will have an address of 6,500 square feet at 6490 University Parkway in Sarasota.

“Brett and I have been working on a second area location for quite some time," said Cheryl Henry, the president and CEO of Ruth's Hospitality Group. "We’ve enjoyed success in the Sarasota/Bradenton market and are excited to create a second location to serve the explosive growth of the area in and around Lakewood Ranch.”

Ruth's Chris Steak House has a location at 6700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The release said construction will begin this summer with an expected opening in the first half of 2023. The release said it will follow its chain's renowned menu of signature steaks, handcrafted cocktails, award-winning wine list, seafood and other specialties.

CASTO is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, but has 26 million square feet of commercial property and over 4,000 residential units located through the Midwest and Southeast, according to the release.

Ruth's Hospitality Group is headquartered in Winter Park and has more than 140 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide.