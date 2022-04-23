Runner trains for world-record run at Sarasota's F45 Training gym

On Saturday, Nels Matson is running 14-straight hours on a treadmill at Sarasota's F45 Training gym as part of his training for a potential world-record run in August.

On Saturday, Nels Matson is running 14-straight hours on a treadmill at Sarasota's F45 gym as part of his training for a potential world-record run in August.

Matson will attempt to run the fastest literal cross-country race — from San Francisco to New York City. He's attempting to do it in less than 42 days, or about 75 miles per day. Matson is doing this for Project Campbell's Call, named after former Navy SEAL Chris Campbell who was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011. Campbell had included a note in his will stating a wish that 100,000 people would donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Campbell's wish has gone unfulfilled; approximately 30,000 have donated in his honor thus far. Matson, who previously worked with Campbell's sister, Cindy Campbell, at an accounting firm, said he hopes his run can help change that. He also completed a 14-hour treadmill run on Friday.

F45 Training's Shannon Hunt said the gym's doors are open Saturday for people to work out alongside Matson and become a part of the experience. Hunt also hopes people who work out will also make a donation to the cause. Any amount goes a long way, Hunt said.

Interested participants can book a free class online, make a donation or learn more information at the Project Campbell's Call website.