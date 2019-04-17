Rotary recognition

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key recognized its outstanding members during its annual recognition celebration. Judy Achre received the “Continued Excelling in Planning Rotary Programs” award, John Brill received the “Longstanding Dedication to Rotary and its Ideals” award, Susan McGuire, the club president received recognition in “Leadership in Spearheading our First Global Grant For Smile Train” and Sidney Turner was recognized for “Excellence in Fundraising.” Additionally, Bob and Teresa Simmons were awarded as the “Rotarians of the Year.”