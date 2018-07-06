Robert James “Bob” Carr

1933-2018

June 12, 1933 - July 2, 2018: Robert “Bob” James Carr, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on July 2, 2018, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

A memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 7, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, Florida 34236.

Bob was born on June 12, 1933, in Jamestown, Rhode Island, to Charles Henry and Mary Alice (Smith) Carr. He graduated from St. Leo College Preparatory School, San Antonio, Florida in 1951, attended Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, for his first semester of college, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami, Miami, Florida in 1955, and received his law degree from the University of Florida, College of Law, Gainesville, Florida in 1961. Bob was admitted to the Florida Bar Association on June 2, 1961, and joined the Law Firm of Kirk Pinkerton. Bob spent his career at Kirk Pinkerton, becoming the firm’s managing partner. A key person assisting Bob in his professional success was his legal assistant, Anne Arizpe, with whom he worked for more than 40 years.

Bob first came to Sarasota in 1937, when his father was hired to manage the Ringling Hotel. He loved telling stories about all of the famous people who stayed at the hotel during its heyday. Bob loved Sarasota and remained active in the community and the state for his entire life. He served as an altar boy, along with his brothers, Charles, Jack and Tom, at St. Martha’s Church dedication service in 1942. His mother helped raise the money for building the church and dedicated one of the stained glass windows in honor of his grandparents. He served as local campaign manager for Governors Askew and Chiles, as well as sitting as the chairman of the board for the The John and Mabel Ringling Museum of Art and The University Club, and on the Board of Trustees of St. Leo University in Dade City, Florida. An avid golfer, most weekends Bob could be found at Gator Creek Golf Club, where he was a charter member. Bob loved to travel the globe with his wife, Kathryn, and to cook for his family. His Marchand de Vins, lobster bisque, and Steak Diane are legendary.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Angell Carr of Sarasota, Florida, his children, Mary Seton Carr of San Diego, Calif., Robert James Carr, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Thomas Smith Carr, II of Orlando, Florida, his sister, Elizabeth Carr Loughlin of Wrentham, Massachusetts, his grandchildren Hali Kristine Gardella of Brooklyn, New York, Justin David and James Thomas Fryer of San Diego, California, Dalton Thomas, Max Gerard, and Kendall Meghan Carr of Orlando, Florida, 13 nieces and 12 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles Henry Carr, Jr., John Joseph Carr, and Thomas Smith Carr. The family would like to thank Bob’s niece, Angela Montgomery, for her continued care and counsel over these past years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, Florida 34243 www.ringling.org.

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel is caring for arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.



DONATIONS:

