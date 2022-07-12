Robert (Bob) Lachmann

1935-2022

Robert (Bob) Lachmann age 86 died July 1 at his summer address in Montauk, NY, winter address was Emerald Harbor Drive, Longboat Key, FL. Survived by his wife Margaret of 42 years and three children: Robert Jr. and William of Waterville, NY and Jill Bryant of Clover, SC. A stepson Edward ‘Skip’ Golden died before him.

He served in the military for 2 years in 1958. Six grandchildren: Tiernan, William, John & Luke Lachmann and Kyla & Olivia Bonikowski and a step granddaughter Mindy Lachmann. Also survived by a sister Paula Hengel of Vero Beach, FL.

Bob was retired. Loved collecting antique cars and he was an avid fisherman both in Florida and New York. He was a Member of Longboat Key Club for over 35 years and loved playing golf with his wife and his friends especially the group known as the Friars.

Funeral services will be in New York but there will be a celebration of his life in Longboat in the Fall.