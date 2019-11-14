Ringling Museum's newest exhibit brings Legos to life

Legos, a toy most often used for helping children’s fantasies come to life — or causing a sharp pain to an unsuspecting bare foot — take on a more serious meaning in The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Zodiac (2018) Lego.”

In the exhibit, which is now open to the public, Chinese excessivism artist Ai Weiwei juxtaposes the history of the Chinese zodiac with the contemporary

The Chinese zodiac The Chinese zodiac, or shengxiao, is a repeating cycle of 12 years, with each year represented by an animal and its unique characteristics. The animals are said to have lucky meanings, and people born in a given year supposedly share the personality of that animal. RAT: quick-witted and kind OX: dependable and determined TIGER: brave and competitive RABBIT: quiet and responsible DRAGON: confident and enthusiastic SNAKE: enigmatic and wise HORSE: active and energetic RAM: gentle and sympathetic MONKEY: smart and curious ROOSTER: observant and hard-working DOG: honest and prudent PIG: compassionate and diligent Each animal’s year comes around every 12 years, so 2020 is the year of the rat.

medium of Legos.

Ai used more than 400,000 Legos to construct 7½-by-7½-foot compositions of each animal in the zodiac year: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, ram, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

The panels are set up in the order of the calendar in a circle around the room, which causes the viewer to think about the eternal cycle of life the zodiac represents.

Stacking up Each panel is 7/12 feet by 7 1/2 feet.

Each panel consists of approximately 30,000 legos.

The total exhibit is composed of around 400,000 legos.

Each panel weighs around 200 pounds.

“Zodiac (2018) Lego” builds on Ai’s internationally acclaimed “Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads: Bronze and Gold (2010)” sculpture series, which The Ringling hosted in its outdoor garden in 2017 and 2018. Both shows celebrate Ai’s reinterpretation of the bronze animal heads representing the traditional Chinese zodiac that once adorned the famed fountain clock of the Yuanmingyuan, an imperial retreat outside Beijing also known as the Old Summer Palace.

The pieces each weigh around 200 pounds and were transported from Dusseldorf, Germany, in a 150-pound crate. None of the Lego bricks is glued down, so Ringling Executive Director Steven High says the transportation was nerve-wracking — though all 12 panels do come with an extra bag of Lego bricks, just in case.

Each animal is featured with an easily recognizable background, such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower or the Elizabeth Tower, which holds the Big Ben bell. In an earlier series, called “Study of Perspective,” Ai traveled to similar landmarks and shot a photo of just his hand, flipping the bird to the landmarks.

These landmarks represent authority, and High says that a viewer could draw parallels from the behavior of the animal chosen to go in front of each landmark to the country each landmark represents.

Ai was born in 1957, the year of the dragon, and he incorporated a portrait of himself into that panel. As inspiration, he used a popular image of himself in Tiananmen Square, a square in Beijing where thousands were killed or wounded while protesting the government in 1989. The image shows Ai standing with his hands on his hips with profanity across his chest, which High says helps one gain perspective on Ai’s sentiments toward China.

“His work has always been about power and authority” High says. “His point is that, you know, ‘You don’t control us.’ … A lot of his work is actually more voice-driven. There’s social engagement in that.”

Who is Ai Weiwei? An award-winning and often controversial artist, Ai lives and works in his native city of Beijing. Shortly after he was born in 1957, his father, renowned poet Ai Qing, was sent to a labor camp as an enemy of the revolution. The family lived in exile, mainly in the remote Xinjiang region, until 1976. Ai attended the Beijing Film Academy from 1978 to 1981, after which he relocated to New York to study at the Parsons School of Design. In 1993, Ai returned to China and helped establish a community of experimental artists called Beijing East Village. Ai’s art — from installations and sculptures to photographs and videos — is driven by social activism and tends to explore the sociopolitical system in China. His work can be subversive and provocative, which has led to repression from the Chinese government.

In fact, when Ai first approached the Lego company to buy a bulk amount for his installation, he was turned down because the company was afraid of making a political statement. However, after Ai posted about it on his social media and received thousands of responses, the company relented.

The piece is on display in the U.S. for the first time, besides a 2018 commercial debut at Deitch Gallery in Los Angeles.