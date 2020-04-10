Ringling Estates home sells for $2.7 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Nancy Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 443 S. Polk Drive to EE Hollywood FLA LLC for $2.7 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three full baths and two half-baths, a pool and 5,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,895,000 in 2010.

Bird Key

H. Richard and Rosalie Pears, of Sarasota, sold their home at 453 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to Daniel and Kathleen Parks, of Cornelius, N.C., for $1.8 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2004.

Richard Spinner, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 616 Mourning Dove Drive to Amr Abdel-Fattah and Reem Ibrahim, of Sarasota, for $1,470,300. The first was built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1996, it has one bedroom, one bath and 472 square feet of living area. It sold for $391,000 in 1995.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

James Hamister and Richard Hamister, trustees, of Orchard Park, N.Y., sold the Unit B-201 condominium at 585 Sanctuary Drive to Carl Pavarini and Sandra Visser, of Longboat Key, for $1,446,600. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2010.

Grand Bay

William Herbert and Sharon Coly-Herbert sold their Unit 233 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Karen Nixon, of Chicago, for $1.25 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2016.

Tangerine Bay Club

Valerie Thackray, of Annapolis, Md., sold the Unit 233 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Matthes and Maureen O’Connor, of Guilford, Conn., for $1,225,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $830,000 in 2003.

John Ringling Estates

Potillo Properties LLC sold the home at 440 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to James Howe, of Overland Park, Kansas, for $1,125,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,452 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2017.

Bay Isles

Tearikirangi Benioni, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3354 Bayou Gate to Edward and Janet Ryan, of Bloomington, Ind., for $950,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $754,000 in 2010.

Alan Zajdel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3261 Bayou Road to Michael and Marlene Willen, of Longboat Key, for $820,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2015.

Islands West

Michael and Cindy McAllister, of Decatur, Ga., sold their Unit 10E condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terence Link and Laurel Link, trustees, of Scituate, Mass., for $850,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $880,000 in 2016.

Country Club Shores

Marjorie Wilson, of Tampa, sold her home at 513 Outrigger Lane to Vincent and Karen Meaney, of Longboat Key, for $760,000. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2012.

St. Armands Towers North

John Sturges sold his Unit 82 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Sherry Boesel, of Sarasota, for $737,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2018.

The Aquarius Club

Cynthia Milnes, trustee, of Amherst, N.H., sold the Unit 3-J condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $610,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $526,200 in 2009.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Sharon Jessar, trustee, of Philadelphia, sold the Unit 707 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Sweeney and Dawn Sweeney, of Oakton, Va., for $560,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,500 in 1980.

Windward Bay

Dino and Donna DeRose sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Francis Toomey and Kay Kochenderfer, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $532,500 in 2019.

Longbeach

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 751 Broadway St. to Meghan Davis, of Palmetto, for $475,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 2,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $682,000 in 2006.

Susan and William Bokos, trustees, of Holmes Beach, sold the Unit 24 condominium at 7135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Donna Nordlie, of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, for $467,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2003.

Pelican Harbour & Beach Club

Margaret and Jack Willey, trustees, sold the Unit U-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Suzanne Brenner, of Longboat Key, for $420,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

Gordon and Sheila Jacobs, of Sarasota, sold their Unit M1-215G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Marsha O’Hara, of Philadelphia, for $415,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It sold for $173,300 in 1997.

Banyan Bay Club

Susan Rice, trustee, sold the Unit 411 condominium at 5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Griffis, trustee, of Eagle, Colo., for $395,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,100 in 2018.

Longboat Harbour

Denver and Donna Spangler, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit 308 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Patricia Carnese, of Burlington, Conn., for $329,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $287,000 in 2017.

Chateau Village

Harry and Janice Richard, of Milton, Mass., sold their Unit 203-T condominium at 722 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Janice and Christopher Amstutz, of Sarasota, for $220,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 624 square feet of living area. It sold for $69,000 in 1995.