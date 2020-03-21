Ringling Estates home sells for $2.7 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Hugh and Cynthia Ray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 353 S. Washington Drive to Pai Gow Gordon Enterprises (FL) LLC for $2,725,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,275,000 in 2017.

Bird Key

Merrill and Ellen Roth, of Athens, N.Y., sold their home at 390 Bobwhite Drive to Keith and Amy King, of Sarasota, for $1,325,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,219 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2005.

Grand Bay

Peter and Joyce Mandelkern, of Sands Point, N.Y., sold their Unit 185 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to John and Janis Obiala, of Chicago, for $1.1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2018.

Grand Mariner on Longboat Key

Robert Todd and Susan Todd, trustees, of Houston, Texas, sold the Unit 36B condominium at 595 Dream Island Place to Grand Mariner on Dream Island LLC for $1 million. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2014.

The Promenade

Claude and Francine Engle, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 501 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Thomson, of Ontario, Canada, for $950,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2006.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

William and Margaret Loden sold their home at 600 Marbury Lane to Larry Howes, Richard Howes and David Howes, of Oviedo, for $925,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $639,000 in 2013.

Country Club Shores

Paul Galeski, trustee, sold the home at 512 Hornblower Lane to Michael and Stephanie Stone, of Charlotte, N.C., for $895,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,109 square feet of living area. It sold for $940,000 in 2014.

Longbeach

Robert and Ruth Gray, of Weems, Va., sold their home at 791 Broadway St. to James Zack, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,500 in 2011.

Ian and Jean Rogerson, of the United Kingdom, sold their home at 651 Linley St. to Fixin Florida Inc. for $275,000. Built in 1937, it has one bedroom, one bath and 630 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2019.

St. Armands Towers North

Patricia Lidge, Christopher Lidge and Ralph Lidge Jr., trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 76 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jason Cohen and Lori Palace, of Short Hills, N.J., for $662,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $54,500 in 1970.

Lido Surf and Sand

Peter Tilles, of Montgomery, N.J., and Daniel Tilles, of Abbey Wood, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 310 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ward Makielski and Maryellen Torres, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1992.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Claude Dorais, trustee, of San Pedro, Calif., sold the Unit 503 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bruce Flory, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area.

Embassy Villa

Lido Singhs LLC sold the Unit 20 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Gregory Martins, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,800 in 2009.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Amy and Joshua Brickel, of Longmeadow, Mass., sold their Unit J-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Fuhry II and Mary Jo Fuhry, trustees, of Washington, Wis., for $372,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1994.

Cedars East

Thomas and Pamela McPherson, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 22 condominium at 537 Forest Way to Matthew and Nicole Darak, of Longboat Key, for $315,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,000 in 2012.

Pelican Gardens

Winton Douglas Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit 14 condominium at 170 Roosevelt Drive to Pelican14 LLC for $290,000. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, two baths and 840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2018.