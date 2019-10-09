Ringling Estates home sells for $2.1 million

A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. The Bank of New York Melon, trustee, sold the home at 14 N. Washington Drive to The Real Estate Parking Co. for $2,107,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $4,715,000 in 2005.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Robert Davies, of Bedford, N.Y., sold his Unit 806 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stanley and Jelisa Brown, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2014.

The Castillian

Carole Shelton, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Noel Haydon and Patricia Haydon, trustees, of Eureka, Mo., for $695,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2009.

The Privateer North

Eugene Poris Jr., of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 1005 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Jaime and Kimberly Ellis, of Longboat Key, for $595,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $64,000 in 1976.

Beachplace

Martha Hildreth, trustee, of Salisbury, N.C., sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to mark and Wendy Stebbins, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $532,500. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in 2011.

J.M.M. South LLC sold the Unit 104 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jay and Amy Stemler, of Mound, Minn., for $480,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2005.

Barry and Mary Marta, trustees, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Rebecca Gloriod, of Colorado Springs, Colo., for $400,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $518,000 in 2013.

Islander Club of Longboat Key

Timothy and Sheryl Ruark, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 84-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Freda and Laria Octama, of Longboat Key, for $509,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2015.

Lido Regency

Mark Imperiale, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 6-C condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Jill Zavolta, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Fairway Bay

Mihalea Risca, of New York City, sold her Unit 1204 condominium at 1924 Harbourside Drive to Douglas Post and Dawn Chamberlain, of Portage, Mich., for $450,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2010.

Windward Bay

Jacqueline Heilicher, of Minnetonka, Minn., sold her Unit PH-3 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Eugene and Lisa Cook, of Greenlawn, N.Y., for $440,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in April.

Longboat Harbour

Deborah Linick, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Michael Carnie and Donald Cornell, of Ontario, Canada, for $215,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $224,000 in 2016.