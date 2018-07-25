Retail rises in UTC corridor

When Judi Stanley decided this winter to move to Sarasota from Maine, she knew she would open an Italian restaurant.

As she looked for a space, the greater Lakewood Ranch area drew her attention.

“Is it a wonderful retirement community? Yes,” Stanley said. “But Lakewood Ranch, in my opinion, has sloughed off the gray hair (stigma). You can go to the mall, and it’s a wonderful, mixed culture.”

Opening soon at UTC In The Market at UTC: Pascone’s Ristorante, Scout & Molly’s Boutique, Sarasota Architectural Salvage In The Shoppes at UTC: PGA Tour Superstore, Butchers Mark, Sirius Day Spa, Louis Pappas Fresh Greek and Maples Street Biscuit Co. In Tourist Center Drive: Smilefin Poke In The District: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ford’s Garage restaurant, Natuzzi Italia, Bassett, Shake Shack, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry

Stanley and her husband, Bob, will open the newest restaurant in the University Town Center shopping district July 27. Their Italian eatery, Pascone’s Ristorante, fills the space formerly occupied by Square 1 Burgers in The Market at UTC plaza, which is anchored by The Fresh Market and Kohl’s.

The restaurant is named for Judi Stanley’s grandmother Florence Pascone and features recipes she learned from her grandmother and mother, Geraldine Pascone.

“These are all handed-down recipes,” Judi Stanley said. “I make all the meat sauce and my Italian latkes.

They’re magnificent.”

But Pascone’s isn’t the only new business coming to UTC. Mark Chait, the Benderson Development director of Florida leasing, said the company has more than a dozen units under construction — either from the ground up or remodeling — for tenants such as Natuzzi Italia, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Shake Shack, as well as smaller chains or independent shops, such as Sarasota Architectural Salvage, Maples Street Biscuit Co., and neighborhood beer-and-burger joint Ford’s Garage.

Benderson’s UTC properties span either side of University Parkway, west of Interstate 75 to west of Honore Avenue, and either side of Cattlemen Road, from north of University Parkway south to Nathan Benderson Park.

Benderson Development Co. Director of Florida Leasing Mark Chait shows off a new 10,000-square-foot building between LA Fitness and Courtyard by Marriott. It will house a Greek restaurant and a spa, along with two other businesses

Although its properties north of University — The Market, Tourist Center Drive and The Shoppes at UTC plazas — are mostly built out, there’s still room for growth.

Tenants being added into The Market include Sarasota Architectural Salvage, Pascone’s Ristorante and Scout & Molly’s Boutique. Kruk’s Philly Steaks and Clean Juice both opened there since January.

Along Tourist Center Drive, Smilefin Poke is a new restaurant that will fill the former Maemi space.

The most growth will be in The Shoppes at UTC, located in the northwest corner of I-75 and University Parkway, and in The District, south of University along Cattlemen Road.

In The Shoppes, retailers including PGA Tour Superstore, Butchers Mark and Maples Street Biscuit Co. will open in existing spaces. A new four-tenant, 10,000-square-foot building is under construction between Courtyard by Marriott and LA Fitness. It will be anchored by Sirius Day Spa on one end and Louis Pappas Fresh Greek restaurant on the other.

“We’re working on finalizing two other deals,” Chait said.

In The District, building construction is underway for both Natuzzi Italia and Basset, and site work has begun for the 3,200-square-foot Shake Shack, just north of California Pizza Kitchen.

“There will be several tenants in that building with them,” Chait said. “Shake Shack is a phenomenal brand.”

Ford’s Garage, a beer-and-burger restaurant, will go in just north of Desoto Road, in front of the future Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“We’re still designing it and have to get permits,” Chait said.

In front of the Homewood Inn and Suites at the corner of Cattlemen and Desoto roads, Benderson will build two buildings on speculation with no tenants lined up yet.

Chait said the build-out occurring in UTC is all part of the vision forecast by Benderson Development’s founder, the late Nathan Benderson, and leasing has been progressing as expected.

“For the past several years, leasing has been phenomenal,” Chait said. “It’s been a very steady pace.”