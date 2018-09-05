 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Sep. 5, 2018 4 hours ago

Restaurants on lunch break

Multiple Longboat Key restaurants are temporarily closed or holding adjusted hours until October.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Looking to dine on the island? Check restaurant hours first.

A few Longboat Key restaurants have announced annual temporary closings or adjusted hours until season picks up again come October. Below is a list of hours and closings. Bon appétit!

  •  Harry’s Continental Kitchens is closed until Oct. 11
  •  Euphemia Haye Restaurant is closed until Sept. 27
  •  Simply Susanne’s Cafe is closed and will open Oct. 1.
  •  The Lazy Lobster has shortened hours until October. It is open from 4-9 p.m. Sunday through Monday. 
  •  The Blue Dolphin Cafe is continuing to operate under summer hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
