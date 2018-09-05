Restaurants on lunch break

Multiple Longboat Key restaurants are temporarily closed or holding adjusted hours until October.
Looking to dine on the island? Check restaurant hours first.
A few Longboat Key restaurants have announced annual temporary closings or adjusted hours until season picks up again come October. Below is a list of hours and closings. Bon appétit!
- Harry’s Continental Kitchens is closed until Oct. 11
- Euphemia Haye Restaurant is closed until Sept. 27
- Simply Susanne’s Cafe is closed and will open Oct. 1.
- The Lazy Lobster has shortened hours until October. It is open from 4-9 p.m. Sunday through Monday.
- The Blue Dolphin Cafe is continuing to operate under summer hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.