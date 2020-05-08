A home in Country Club East topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brett and Paula Laurvick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15408 Linn Park Terrace to Anthony and Kristi Sabella, of Bradenton, for $980,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,947 square feet of living area.

Winding River

John and Linda Murillo sold their home at 1122 143rd St. N.E., to Frederick and Angelica Mannella, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,520 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Roy and Constance Dickey sold their home at 4705 Benito Court to Anthony and Laurie Iannucci, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three half baths, a pool and 3,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $797,400 in 2018.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Paul and Denise Henne, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5606 Arnie Loop to Dave Litle, trustee, of University Park, for $770,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,700 in 2017.

Frank and Jeanette Planes, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5930 Cessna Run to Steven Bennett and Eloise Lee, of Liberty Township, Ohio, for $467,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,921 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Country Club East

William and Deirdre Bowen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16621 Berwick Terrace to Heather Gehan and Debra Newman, trustees, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,622 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2018.

Rodney and Aimee Hutyra sold their home at 14213 Bathgate Terrace to Scott and Linda Shander, of Churchville, Pa., for $610,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2018.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 7015 Whittlebury Trail to Michael and Susan Tomes, of Bradenton, for $578,500. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Richard and Karen Medford, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9507 Royal Calcutta Place to Scott and Michelle Ettinger, of Bradenton, for $672,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $588,000 in 2017.

Robert and Janet Morrone, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9510 Old Hyde Park Place to David and Pamela Mankowski, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2012.

Gerald and Loretta Luhman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9808 Sweetwater Ave., to Brian Hickey and Karen Rochelau-Ciemiega, of Englewood, for $545,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2014.

David Shepard and Vasthi Shepard and Kenneth Helmers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10002 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Brett and Paula Laurvick, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,000 in 2004.

Bridgewater

Nicole Affatato, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5513 Goodpasture Glen to Robert and Sandra Capp, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,993 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2015.

Pascal Moulin and Fatima Bouhend, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13015 Belknap Place to Joseph and Jo Ann Melino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $560,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Broadmoor Pines

Colleen Adler, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7828 Broadmoor Pines Blvd., to Linda Neighborgall, trustee, of Falls Church, Va., for $600,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2012.

Pomello Park

Joyce Klooster, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6520 219th St. E., to Christopher Harris, of Bradenton, for $591,400. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,676 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

George Fischer and Rose Ann Fischer, trustees, of Clermont, sold the home at 13115 Harriers Place to Christina Goldberg, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,217 square feet of living area.

Mallory Park

BGRS LLC sold the home at 12102 Blue Hill Trail to Patrick and Gabriela, of Lakewood Ranch, for $555,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,387 square feet of living area.

Eaton Place

Joanne Bogers, trustee, of Bedford, N.H., sold the home at 6323 Thorndon Circle to Douglas Hershberger and Julletta Hershberger, of Manheim, Pa., for $526,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 1999.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Jeffrey and Andrea Boyle sold their home at 218 170th St. E., to William and Debra McNew, of Bradenton, for $516,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,500 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

Anthony and S. Michelle Fisher, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14737 Bowfin Terrace to Randy and Jennifer Toler, of Lakewood Ranch, for $515,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

James and Elizabeth McClure, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7728 Drayton Circle to Derek Stewart and Debra Gardner, of Clearwater, for $484,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Michelle Ettinger, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8303 Planters Knoll Terrace to Domenico and Mindy Picozzi, of Hope, R.I., for $479,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,548 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2012.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Mario and Karen Lombardi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6709 Willow Grouse Court to Jeffrey and Kemmie Hogue, of Wichita Falls, Texas, for $447,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Stephen and Mary Birsinger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 306 Woodview Way to John Vajanyi III, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,500 in 2012.

Tara

Louis and Marcia Spizzirro, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6904 Pleasant Hill Road to James and Patricia Burgess, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2008.

Virgil Bannick, trustee, of Delano, Minn., sold the home at 6705 Peach Tree Creek Road to Domenic and Tina Mancini, of Lebanon, Ohio, for $325,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2000.

Water Oak

Mark Butler and Barbara Hemingway, of The Villages, sold their home at 6634 63rd Terrace E., to David and Vickie King, of Loudon, N.H., for $374,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,141 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2010.

Woodbrook

Mezan Khan, B. Saffora Khan and Bebee Idems, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4634 Woodbrook Dr., to Bonnie Shelley and M. Jill Copeland, of Bradenton, for $372,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,600 in 2012.

River Place

Maribeth Bouche and Gerald Bouche Jr. sold their home at 6891 74th St. Circle E., to Anthony Whitlock, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,089 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,500 in 2005.

River Sound

Michael and Deborah Woratzeck, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1420 Morning Sky Glen to Anthony and Brandy Guarnera, of St. Petersburg, for $355,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Kareen Ver Helst, of Palmetto, sold her home at 5242 Aqua Breeze Dr., to Samuel and Shirley Hardee, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,300 in 2011.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17230 Blue Ridge Place to Deborah Goth, of Kerrville, Texas, for $351,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,246 square feet of living area.

Robert and Maireni Salas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17015 Blue Ridge Place to Nicholas Paratore and Kelsey Armstrong, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2018.

Watercrest

David and Annemarie Parker, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6438 Watercrest Way to Theresa and Christina Giovi, of Middle Village, N.Y., for $351,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2013.

Crossing Creek Village

Dominick Petitti, of Parrish, sold his home at 6745 45th Terrace E., to Brian Seliga, of Bradenton, for $343,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2015.

Country Oaks

Victor and Suzanne Honeycutt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5025 79th Ave. Dr. E., to Kevin and Tria Downes, of Sarasota, for $325,900. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,000 in 1998.

Central Park

David and Heather Nolan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11956 Forest Park Circle to Richard and Linda Rydell, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2017.

Heritage Harbour

Linille Ann Artwell and Brett Vladika, trustees, of Rochester, N.Y., sold the home at 211 Heritage Preserve Run to Lawrence Dana and Maureen McTague Dana, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $310,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Janice Reed, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 6740 Willowshire Way to David Watkins, trustee, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,545 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2016.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Thomas McNamara sold his home at 11515 Sweetflag Dr., to Jeanette and Jason Todd, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,900 in 2002.

Harmony

Rebecca and Summer Whitton, of Homosassa, sold their home at 11725 Meadowgate Place to Debra Brooks, Correlle Prime and Jessie Bock, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,715 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Rivers Edge

Mary Edwards, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6611 68th St. E., to Benjamin and Kelsey Bruce, of Bradenton, for $262,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,500 in 2004.

Fairfield

Ngoc Thi Rose, of Largo, sold her home at 4826 Maymont Park Circle to Michael and Deborah Dyer, of Bradenton, for $259,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,200 in 2015.

Creekwood

Keith Simpson sold his home at 7115 52nd Drive E., to Juan Felipe Vasquez and Sandra Isabel Riveros, of Bradenton, for $252,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2019.

River Isles

Gary and Carol Owens sold their home at 1321 Bottlebrush Dr., to James and Claire Riolo, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,292 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,400 in 2019.

Barbara Fisher, trustee, of Wooster, Ohio, sold the home at 4307 Chinaberry Circle to Claudia Buchanan, of Bradenton, for $206,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,900 in 1998.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Dennis and Gloria Merriman, trustees, of Tomball, Texas, sold the home at 1124 Cane Mill Lane to Leonardo Miguel Linares Moreno and Maria Nancy Corrales Restrepo, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $144,400 in 2001.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Richard Marlowe, of Youngstown, Ohio, sold his Unit 437 condominium at 16904 Vardon Terrace to Stephen Thompson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $229,500. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2019.

Boca Grove

Marjorie Wolinski, of Cape May Court House, N.J., sold her Unit 104 condominium at 7139 Boca Grove Place to Michael and Christine Bauerschmidt, of Lakewood Ranch, for $218,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 2002.

Stephen Harlin and Maureen Magner, of Chapel Hill, N.C., sold their Unit 203 condominium at 7139 Boca Grove Place to Vincent and Jeanne Scacchetti, of Youngstown, Ohio, for $218,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Willowbrook

Richard and Mary Ann Haller, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 3201 condominium at 8950 White Sage Loop to Christopher and Jennifer Feeney, of Lakewood Ranch, for $210,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2010.

Manatee Palms

Stephanie and Joshua Hamrick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6512 Second Ave. N.E. to Erik and Lisa Egan, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,900 in 2016.