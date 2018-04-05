Red Rock Terrace home sells for $4.5 million

A home in Red Rock Terrace tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Christine Hays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3930 Red Rock Way to Ellyn McColgan, of Sarasota, for $4.5 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.6 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1505 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Barry Kabalkin and Rochelle Gunner, of Bethesda, Md., for $2,066,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1202 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ross Talmage, of Minneapolis, for $1,399,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,939 square feet of living area.

Luthy Family LLC sold the Unit 1407 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Paul and Regina Rogalski, of Western Springs, Ill., for $1.38 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,139,700 in 2017.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1703 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Stephen Berger, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,240,400. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 808 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Leendert and Patricia Van de Rydt, of Wellesley, Mass., for $943,800. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,591 square feet of living area.

The Tower Residences

Kyle and Margo Burnett, of Dallas, sold their Unit 1206 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Gerald and Ann Allen, of Sarasota, for $1.83 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,799 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,585,000 in 2014.

Indian Beach Estates

PFI Real Estate LLC sold the home at 636 Indian Beach Lane to Dustin Keith, of Sarasota, for $1.45 million. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2016.

Pierre and Valerie Szenberg, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5136 Winchester Drive to Sheri Ruttle, of Ontario, Canada, for $670,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,000 in 2003.

House of Indian Beach

Level Carolina Homes LLC sold the home at 580 Bellora Way to Peter Amster and Frank Galati, of Sarasota, for $1,187,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,044 square feet of living area.

Bay Plaza

Diane Desmery, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 308 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Scarbrough and Susan Roosa, of Sarasota, for $1,025,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 1983.

Lawrence Pointe

Molly Schechter, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 101 Sunset Drive to Maureen O’Brien Harmon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $963,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $730,000 in 2011.

Cherokee Park

Carolyn Carter, trustee, and James Carter sold the home at 1585 South Drive to Richard and Amy Buck, of Sarasota, for $949,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,530 square feet of living area.

Granada

Legacy Real Properties on the Westcoast LLC sold the home at 1750 Fortuna St. to Joseph Lobsinger, of Sarasota, for $945,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,035 square feet of living area.

Karen Turley, of Brattleboro, Vt., sold her home at 3705 Flores Ave. to Susan and Jeremy Birkinshaw, of Atlanta, for $510,000. Built in 1938, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 1996.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 323 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Donald and Ann Saxe, of Sarasota, for $754,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,790 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 325 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Frederick Fox, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $511,000 in 2005.

Matheny’s

Charles Patsch, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1705 Floyd St. to West Coast Real Estate Services LLC for $650,000. The first property was built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 630 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $155,000 in 1989.

Johnson Estates

Claudette Powell, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1518 Pine Bay Drive to Hot Breakfast LLC for $515,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,185 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $40,500 in 1978.

Dolphin Tower

Sarasota Equity Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 7-F condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Naples and Deanne Lay, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $41,000 in 2011.

Homecroft

Randall Shrock Construction Inc. sold the home at 3418 Gardenia St. to DSANN Realty LLC for $419,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2016.

Plat of Sarasota

Ellen McKeefe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1675 Oak St. to Mitchell and Lynn Samberg, of Bedford, N.Y., for $400,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,900 in 1999.

Phillippi Landings

Sheldon Thieszen, of Salt Lake City, sold his Unit 202 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Felice Rosenthal, trustee, of Memphis, Tenn., for $355,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Castel Del Mare

Kenneth Kronner, of Harrison Township, Mich., sold his Unit 1628-101 condominium at 1628 Stickney Point Road to Mariana Turlakova, of Glenview, Ill., for $350,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Flora Villa

Peter and Angela Florian, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4361 Cactus Ave. to Brian James, of Sarasota, for $309,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,167 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Dieter Havlicek, trustee, of Salzburg, Austria, sold the Unit 113 condominium at 835 S. Osprey Ave. to Alan and Carolyn Stern, of Lido Beach, N.Y., for $300,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2011.

Joseph and Sue Vavra, trustees, of Springfield, Mo., sold the Unit 208 condominium at 825 Osprey Ave. to Peter Reece and Teresa Reece, trustees, of Crystal Lake, Ill., for $279,900. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $94,600 in 1997.

Village Green Club Estates

Jarett Yavitz and Rachael Edelstein Yavitz sold their home at 3368 Sheffield Circle to Donna Pedro, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2005.

North Vamo

Marilyn Hart, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1812 Livingstone St. to Shawn and Heather Mong, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,452 square feet of living area.

Golden Acres

Morris Steele Jr., of Bradenton, sold his home at 5850 Olive Ave. to 5850 Olive LLC for $250,000. Built in 1962, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $86,500 in 1992.

SIESTA KEY

Ocean View

Daniel Cooper, trustee, and Lisa Cooper, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8233 Midnight Pass Road to Harpreet and Kristin Sangha, of Jersey City, N.J., for $3.4 million. Built in 2001, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,648 square feet of living area.

Siesta Beach

James and Beverly Marsh, of Sarasota, sold their home at 815 Tropical Circle to Hermes and Gail Lynn Eraclides, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,651 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,000 in 1979.

The Terrace

MBC Terrace LLC sold the Unit 114 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Angelo Colosimo, of Villa Hills, Ky., for $955,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2003.

Siesta Isles

Nevin and Diana Weiner, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 908 Contento Circle to Alana Murphy, of West Nyack, N.Y., for $789,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2004.

Siesta Breakers

Space Management Group LP sold the Unit 403 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Siesta Breakers 403 LLC for $762,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2005.

House of the Sun

William and Cindy Meadows, of Lookout Mountain, Tenn., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Earl and Jill Buono, of Wheeling, W.Va., for $625,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $780,000 in 2005.

Horizons West

Harry and Frances Hopes sold their Unit C-9 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to Fred and Suanne Schafer, of Edelstein, Ill., for $540,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,500 in 1998.

Siesta Properties Inc.

2900 Esperanza Crossing Austin, TX 78758 sold the home at 7207 Pine Needle Road to Greco Roman Irrevocable Intervivos Trust for $515,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $567,400 in 2017.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Charles and Kathie Hardin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 6265 Midnight Pass Road to TJones Consulting Ltd. for $453,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2013.

Point of Rocks Terrace

Judith Vogel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 1021 Point of Rocks Road to Joellen and Luis Hasbrouck, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2011.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Joseph and Regina Culloo sold their Unit 633 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Luis Aguilar Jr., of Newburgh, Ind., for $333,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

William and Regina Shuttleworth, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7888 Estancia Way to Andrew Armstrong Family Living Trust for $850,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,000 in 2013.

Sandhill Preserve

Daniel and Kathleen Mikan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5800 Pomarine Court to Mark and Joanne Lawrie, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,104 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $561,600 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Jeffrey and Lauren Lup sold their home at 4914 Sabal Lake Circle to Michael and Leslie Podolsky, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,619 square feet of living area.

Stefan Adair, of Atlanta, sold his home at 8303 Deerbrook Circle to Modern Konzultacios Kft. LLC for $452,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Lynn Ludecke sold the home at 8127 Nice Way to Harry Hopes and Frances Hopes, trustees, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,100 in 2008.

Lakeshore Village

The East West Group LLC sold the Unit 162 condominium at 3962 Wilshire Circle E. to Robert and Kathleen Young, of Sarasota, for $334,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2017.

The Hamptons

Carolyn Seagren, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5163 Highbury Circle to John Kestly, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,300 in 1999.

Villagewalk

Stephen and Martha Davidson, of Salem, Va., sold their home at 5348 Eliseo St. to Gregory and Sheila Geisler, of Creve Coeur, Mo., for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,900 in 2004.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Paul Fink and Beth Gorbet, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 803 condo at 5737 Fossano Drive to Charles an Janet Hughes, of Wright City, Mo., for $273,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2011.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Carol Stopera sold her Unit 204 condominium at 7183 Prosperity Circle to Ryszard and Miroslawa Slotwinski, of Mukwonago, Wis., for $250,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2007.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Thomas and Marcia Ward, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 802 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Elaine and Richard Van Blerkom, trustees, of Osprey, for $1.29 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $945,000 in 2001.

Pine Ranch East

Mick and Pamela Behr, of Myakka City, sold their home at 379 Pine Ranch Trail to Ranae Rousse and Scott Smith, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2004.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

William Doherty, of Osterville, Md., sold his home at 1019 Scherer Way to Lauren and Franklin Luke, of N. Chesterfield, Va., for $514,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,900 in 2004.

Patrick and Bridget Quirke, of Bradenton, sold their home at 870 Placid Lake Drive to Nagalakshmi Piduri and John Marmash, of Osprey, for $426,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Willowbend

Leonard and Linda Bishop, of San Antonio, Texas, sold their home at 582 Crane Prairie Way to Karl and Heidi Leber, of Sarasota, for $493,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area.

Bay Acres

Greenyellow Investments LLC sold the home at 105 Bay Ave. to Jason and Alexia Reszka, of Osprey, for $430,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,000 in 2016.

Sorrento Shores

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 421 S. Shore Drive to David and Bonnie Kelley, of Venice, for $275,300. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,325 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $47,200 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

FSB D/B/A Christian Trust sold two properties at 1509 Bayshore Road to 2018 Bay Shore LLC for $1,199,000. The first property was built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,633 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1966, it has one bath and 708 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $825,000 in 1999.

Sorrento South

Treis Karydes Property Investors LLC sold the home at 436 Bellini Circle to Jeffrey an Alicia Schmitt, of Nokomis, for $704,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,157 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Calusa Lakes

Joan Lynard, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2026 White Feather Lane to Stephen and Karen Driscoll, of Pittsburgh, for $512,500. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 1994.

Gulfside Beach Club

John Gorman and Susan Schmedes, of Chevy Chase, Md., sold their Unit 4 condominium at 427 Casey Key Road to Casey Key Sunsets LLC for $485,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2010.

Laurel Acres

DeSotoBrazil LLC sold the home at 1680 Sweetland St. to Thomas and Christina Jewell, of Loganville, Ga., for $410,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,400 in 2011.

Sorrento East

Jeffrey and Alicia Schmitt sold their home at 432 N. Rossetti Drive to John and Rosemary Gustave, of West Chester, Pa., for $365,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,911 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,500 in 2014.