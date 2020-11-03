Rams girls golf celebrates state title win

As junior Jacqueline Putrino stood on the final green, watching her opponents finish their rounds, she and Riverview High girls golf Coach Joe Angelo found themselves soaked.

Her Rams teammates had drenched them with water bottles in celebration.

"It was the funniest thing," senior Aaron Whitley said. "We got them pretty good."

Whitley and junior Rachel Carlson cited it as the defining moment of an unforgettable weekend. The Rams — Whitley, Putrino, Carlson and freshman Alana Kutt — took home the Class 3A state title by shooting 589 over two days at Mission Inn Resort and Spa in Howey-in-the-Hills, 10 strokes better than second-place Niceville High. Putrino repeated as the 3A individual champion, shooting 141 (three under par), including a two-under final day that saw Putrino hold off Bartram Trail High's Elizabeth Kondal (142) and Lakeland High's Analiese Raath (143). Whitley and Carlson cited it as the defining moment of the weekend.

In her final high school tournament, Whitley shot par (144) to finish fourth overall. Carlson finished eighth (147) and Kutt finished 30th (157).

It was a long time coming for the Rams. Riverview finished in third place last season, 23 strokes behind champion Jupiter High. In 2018, the Rams finished second to Lake Mary High, 26 strokes off the lead. Whitley said having to stand on stage while watching other teams get their first-place medals was a large motivating factor for her. She didn't want her high school career to end without wearing gold around her neck.

How Riverview won Jacqueline Putrino, junior: won the tournament (141) Aaron Whitley, senior: finished fourth (144) Rachel Carlson, junior: finished eighth (147) Alana Kutt, freshman: finished 30th (157) Hannah Mauer, junior: finished 73rd (213) The top-four scores for each team were counted

"Every moment of it [the tournament] was just so good," Whitley said. "It felt good for all of us to stand at the podium this time. Most people say stuff like this and it's cheesy, but I really do consider these girls family."

Though Riverview ended up with a comfortable win, there some nervous moments. Niceville shot a stroke better than the Rams on day two, but their big lead from day one was enough to hold on. Whitley said she kept looking at the live scoring, and once it became clear that there simply were not enough holes left to make up the difference, everyone started to relax. Carlson said the team's final huddle, after the Rams had clinched victory, was an emotional one and something she will forever remember.

Since Putrino, Carlson and Kutt will return in 2021, the Rams are set up for a chance at a repeat title win. That is, if they elect to play. Putrino said the Rams might not participate in next year's postseason as a team out of deference to Whitley.

"Without [Whitley] here, I don't know," Putrino said. "I don't know if it will feel right without all of us. But we'll see. We haven't decided anything."

Whitley said she will support whatever decision the team makes next season. If they play, Whitley said, she'll likely support them in person. But she will also understand if they don't.

"It was a perfect year," Whitley said. "A last hurrah."