Condo unit on Quay Commons is highest seller in Sarasota, Siesta Key area for the week of Feb. 14-18.
A condominium in Block 6 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pamela and Lee Kennedy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1903 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Michael Marberry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $10,575,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $8,928,000 in 2021.
SARASOTA
Coral Cove
Blair Weigel, trustee, and Linda Weigel, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1605 Caribbean Drive to Craig Baum and Lisa Singleton, of Sarasota, for $4.7 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2018.
Burns Realty Co.
Oak Street LLC sold the home at 1681 Oak St. to Mitchell and Lynn Samberg, of Sarasota, for $1,265,000. Built in 1925, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 2,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1983.
South Side Park
Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC sold the home at 2073 Grove St. to Marwan Hilmi and Kathleen Manuel, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area.
Riggs Landing
Roger and Jane Young, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1762 Bay St. to Penelope Shaw, of Sarasota, for $982,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,845 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.
Avon Heights
Gregory Quinn, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 2520 Tami Sola St. to Sergei Snapkovsky and Larisa Zhurav, of Prairie Village, Kansas, for $975,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2021.
Orange Park
Joseph Marshall Kaiser and Stefan Max Merkl sold their home at 2717 Stanley Place to Randolph Pike, of Sarasota, for $970,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $498,000 in 2017.
Sarasota Bay Club
Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 726 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Roberta Beveilacqua, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $895,000 in 2021.
School Avenue Townhomes
BC School Ave LLC sold the home at 62 N. School Ave. to Nikash Patel, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,571 square feet of living area.
Field Club Estates
Shawn and Sonya Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1907 Fiesta Drive to Jacques and Kim Kuchler, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.
Bayview Acres
DL Properties LLP sold the home at 6741 Avenue D to Ryan and Kimberly Jagels, of Clearwater Beach, for $825,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,651 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in 2019.
Embassy Villas
SRQ – Lido Key LLC sold the Unit 18 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Kevin and Kimberley Dyer, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,000 in 2020.
South Gate
Walter Joseph Hajduk III, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, sold his home at 2715 Valencia Drive to Jill Curtis, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.
David Morse, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3000 S. Jefferson Ave. to Patrick Sheridan and Julie Ann Weaver, trustees, of Sarasota, for $633,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,000 in 1996.
Laura Norton and Lisa Norton, of Everett, Washington, sold their home at 3130 Key Way to Jerad and Stephanie Hawkins, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area.
Alinari
John Ryan, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 810 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Darwin Blix II and Darwin B. Blix Estate Trust Partners for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2007.
Sylvan Shores
Daniel and Nicole Brown, of Salem, Indiana, sold their home at to Jihra Gavilanes and Carols Vizcarra, of Long Island, New York, for $675,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2019.
Pine Shores Estates
Alex Sivitilli sold the home at 1641 Bredwood St. to Beachwood Stays LLC for $649,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,103 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2013.
Orange Crest Park
John Creter and Madeline McKeon, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2110 Sandrala Drive to Mission Property Partners LLC for $550,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,900 in 2001.
Regency House
William and Jacqueline Connell, of Great Barrington Massachusetts, sold their Unit 806 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Moira and Herbert Shaw, of Bearsville, New York, for $542,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2015.
Hudson Park
William Metcalfe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2545 Browning St. to Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It sold for $15,500 in 1970.
Sun Haven
Damien and Angela Sausa, of Windermere, sold their home at 5762 New York Ave. to Matthew and Claudia Burkett, of Bradenton, for $502,500. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2020.
Forest Lakes Country Club Estates
Emil David Ramirez and Pablo Castro, of Miami, sold their home at 2006 Beneva Road to Mblue Global Services Inc. for $485,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,517 square feet of living area. It sold for $303,000 in 2021.
Pelican Cove
Brian and Martine Allen sold their Unit 178 condominium at 1615 Clower Creek Drive to Raymond and Fredrica Leon, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,703 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2007.
Poms Park
John and Christine Fordham, of New Bern, North Carolina, sold their home at 2293 Novus St. to Red Door Homes & Properties LLC for $454,200. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2004.
De Soto Terrace
Susan and Dawn Szylwin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3419 Chapel Drive to Phoebe Salten, trustee, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 878 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2017.
Colonial Terrace
Landz Management and Consulting LLC sold the home at 2907 Valley Forge St. to Anthony Almengaul, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2021.
Tamiami Terrace
Jason Scot McLain and Corinna McLain and Evanthia Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2032 Florida St. to Honorata Wolf, of Sarasota, for $402,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,792 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 2007.
SIESTA KEY
Crystal Sands
Zonko Kazoo LLC sold the Unit 1107 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Donald Stewart Challenger and Nancy Haines Challenger, of Laguna Beach, California, for $1.32 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2004.
Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club
Terri Rossnagle, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 5912 Midnight Pass Road to BDUSA Holdings LLC for $950,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,000 in 2016.
Midnight Cove II
AEC EAT LLC sold the Unit 520 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Deland Pet Resort Real Estate LLC for $772,600. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2021.
PALMER RANCH
Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch
Richard and Janet Hinch, trustees, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8737 Bellussi Drive to Karen Sparrow, of Siesta Key, for $752,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,800 in 2017.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
Gary and Tambra Praznik, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 8866 Macgregor Lane to Dennis and Nancy Tague, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,001 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2014.
Stonebridge
Matteo and Mary Scavelli, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7572 Ridge Road to Paul and Jennifer Cuff, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,200 in 1999.
Promenade Estates
Susan Hong and Albert Nian Lung, of Palo Alto, California, sold their home at 12521 Night View Drive to Louba Burstein, trustee, of Cupertino, California, for $550,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.
OSPREY
Sorrento Shores
Tom Startek, of Chicago, sold the home at 419 N. Shore Drive to Christopher and Tracy Tutton, of Osprey, for $830,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2021.
Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve
Edward Kapreilian, trustee, and Reba Raine, of Sarasota, sold the home at 84 Bishops Court Road to Dean and Donna Lebaron, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for $600,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $534,000 in 2005.
Meridian at the Oaks Preserve
Todd and Lisa Mahoney, of Williamsville, New York, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Gerard and Sue Brown, of Duluth, Georgia, for $585,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2005.
Palms at Casey Key
Hung Ky Nguyen and Xuanthuy Thi Nguyen sold their home at 4428 Conchfish Lane to Dannie Harry Zhabilov, of Frisco, Texas, for $585,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,900 in 2018.
NOKOMIS
Mission Valley Estates
Tyler and Julie Wilkinson, of Larwill, Indiana, sold their home at 1720 Mission Valley Blvd. to Nicholas Zeoli Jr. and Jessica Polchinsky, of Long Beach, New York, for $650,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2018.
Springhill Park
Robyn Wheeler Lee and Robert Lee and James and Deborah Getchell, of Nokomis, sold their home at to Carl Blow, of Melbourne, for $575,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.
