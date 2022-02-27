A condominium in Block 6 tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pamela and Lee Kennedy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1903 condominium at 401 Quay Commons to Michael Marberry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $10,575,000. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $8,928,000 in 2021.

SARASOTA

Coral Cove

Blair Weigel, trustee, and Linda Weigel, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1605 Caribbean Drive to Craig Baum and Lisa Singleton, of Sarasota, for $4.7 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.1 million in 2018.

Top sales around the area SIESTA KEY: $1.35 million Siesta Beach Julia Larsen, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Robert Larsen, of Richmond, Virginia, sold their home at 4901 Commonwealth Drive to Melissa Suarez, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 960 square feet of living area. PALMER RANCH: $920,000 Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Junwu Zhang and Wei Xiang, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6343 Anise Drive to Ming Cao and Renaud Lecoeuche, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,224 square feet of living area. OSPREY: $3.9 million Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Christopher and Michele Brown sold their home at 297 Lookout Point Drive to Ray and Anne Schrock, of Rye, New York, for $3.9 million. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 4,159 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.8 million in 2021. NOKOMIS: $720,000 Calusa Lakes Gary and Linda Grimshaw, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2135 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Daniel and Vilairat Boring, of Gainesville, Georgia, for $720,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It sold for $428,000 in 2017.

Burns Realty Co.

Oak Street LLC sold the home at 1681 Oak St. to Mitchell and Lynn Samberg, of Sarasota, for $1,265,000. Built in 1925, it has five bedrooms, eight baths and 2,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1983.

South Side Park

Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC sold the home at 2073 Grove St. to Marwan Hilmi and Kathleen Manuel, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area.

Riggs Landing

Roger and Jane Young, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1762 Bay St. to Penelope Shaw, of Sarasota, for $982,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,845 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Avon Heights

Gregory Quinn, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 2520 Tami Sola St. to Sergei Snapkovsky and Larisa Zhurav, of Prairie Village, Kansas, for $975,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2021.

Orange Park

Joseph Marshall Kaiser and Stefan Max Merkl sold their home at 2717 Stanley Place to Randolph Pike, of Sarasota, for $970,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $498,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 726 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Roberta Beveilacqua, of Sarasota, for $960,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $895,000 in 2021.

School Avenue Townhomes

BC School Ave LLC sold the home at 62 N. School Ave. to Nikash Patel, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,571 square feet of living area.

Field Club Estates

Shawn and Sonya Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1907 Fiesta Drive to Jacques and Kim Kuchler, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.

Bayview Acres

DL Properties LLP sold the home at 6741 Avenue D to Ryan and Kimberly Jagels, of Clearwater Beach, for $825,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,651 square feet of living area. It sold for $519,000 in 2019.

Embassy Villas

SRQ – Lido Key LLC sold the Unit 18 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Kevin and Kimberley Dyer, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $357,000 in 2020.

South Gate

Walter Joseph Hajduk III, of Pennsauken, New Jersey, sold his home at 2715 Valencia Drive to Jill Curtis, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2017.

David Morse, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3000 S. Jefferson Ave. to Patrick Sheridan and Julie Ann Weaver, trustees, of Sarasota, for $633,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,000 in 1996.

Laura Norton and Lisa Norton, of Everett, Washington, sold their home at 3130 Key Way to Jerad and Stephanie Hawkins, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area.

Alinari

John Ryan, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 810 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Darwin Blix II and Darwin B. Blix Estate Trust Partners for $700,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2007.

Sylvan Shores

Daniel and Nicole Brown, of Salem, Indiana, sold their home at to Jihra Gavilanes and Carols Vizcarra, of Long Island, New York, for $675,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2019.

Pine Shores Estates

Alex Sivitilli sold the home at 1641 Bredwood St. to Beachwood Stays LLC for $649,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,103 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2013.

Orange Crest Park

John Creter and Madeline McKeon, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2110 Sandrala Drive to Mission Property Partners LLC for $550,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,900 in 2001.

Regency House

William and Jacqueline Connell, of Great Barrington Massachusetts, sold their Unit 806 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Moira and Herbert Shaw, of Bearsville, New York, for $542,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Hudson Park

William Metcalfe, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2545 Browning St. to Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,606 square feet of living area. It sold for $15,500 in 1970.

Sun Haven

Damien and Angela Sausa, of Windermere, sold their home at 5762 New York Ave. to Matthew and Claudia Burkett, of Bradenton, for $502,500. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2020.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Emil David Ramirez and Pablo Castro, of Miami, sold their home at 2006 Beneva Road to Mblue Global Services Inc. for $485,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,517 square feet of living area. It sold for $303,000 in 2021.

Pelican Cove

Brian and Martine Allen sold their Unit 178 condominium at 1615 Clower Creek Drive to Raymond and Fredrica Leon, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,703 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2007.

Poms Park

John and Christine Fordham, of New Bern, North Carolina, sold their home at 2293 Novus St. to Red Door Homes & Properties LLC for $454,200. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2004.

De Soto Terrace

Susan and Dawn Szylwin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3419 Chapel Drive to Phoebe Salten, trustee, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 878 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 2017.

Colonial Terrace

Landz Management and Consulting LLC sold the home at 2907 Valley Forge St. to Anthony Almengaul, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2021.

Tamiami Terrace

Jason Scot McLain and Corinna McLain and Evanthia Roberts, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2032 Florida St. to Honorata Wolf, of Sarasota, for $402,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,792 square feet of living area. It sold for $65,000 in 2007.

SIESTA KEY

Crystal Sands

Zonko Kazoo LLC sold the Unit 1107 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Donald Stewart Challenger and Nancy Haines Challenger, of Laguna Beach, California, for $1.32 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Terri Rossnagle, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 5912 Midnight Pass Road to BDUSA Holdings LLC for $950,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $508,000 in 2016.

Midnight Cove II

AEC EAT LLC sold the Unit 520 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Deland Pet Resort Real Estate LLC for $772,600. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Richard and Janet Hinch, trustees, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8737 Bellussi Drive to Karen Sparrow, of Siesta Key, for $752,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,917 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,800 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Gary and Tambra Praznik, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 8866 Macgregor Lane to Dennis and Nancy Tague, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,001 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2014.

Stonebridge

Matteo and Mary Scavelli, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7572 Ridge Road to Paul and Jennifer Cuff, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $232,200 in 1999.

Promenade Estates

Susan Hong and Albert Nian Lung, of Palo Alto, California, sold their home at 12521 Night View Drive to Louba Burstein, trustee, of Cupertino, California, for $550,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2021.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Tom Startek, of Chicago, sold the home at 419 N. Shore Drive to Christopher and Tracy Tutton, of Osprey, for $830,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2021.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Edward Kapreilian, trustee, and Reba Raine, of Sarasota, sold the home at 84 Bishops Court Road to Dean and Donna Lebaron, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, for $600,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $534,000 in 2005.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Todd and Lisa Mahoney, of Williamsville, New York, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Gerard and Sue Brown, of Duluth, Georgia, for $585,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2005.

Palms at Casey Key

Hung Ky Nguyen and Xuanthuy Thi Nguyen sold their home at 4428 Conchfish Lane to Dannie Harry Zhabilov, of Frisco, Texas, for $585,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,861 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,900 in 2018.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Tyler and Julie Wilkinson, of Larwill, Indiana, sold their home at 1720 Mission Valley Blvd. to Nicholas Zeoli Jr. and Jessica Polchinsky, of Long Beach, New York, for $650,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2018.

Springhill Park

Robyn Wheeler Lee and Robert Lee and James and Deborah Getchell, of Nokomis, sold their home at to Carl Blow, of Melbourne, for $575,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.