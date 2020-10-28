Prose and Kohn: No quit in Mooney volleyball

Despite losing three seniors, despite some mid-season struggles, despite a pandemic, the Cardinal Mooney High volleyball team, last year's Class 3A state champion, is one win from a return trip to the Final Four.

The Cougars (19-8) defeated the Community School of Naples (21-6) on the road in straight sets Tuesday night. It was Mooney's third win over CSN this season, all sweeps. This one sent the Cougars to the Class 3A regional final. They will play Bishop McLaughlin (23-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at home for a spot in the state Final Four.

There were some uncertain moments in getting to this point. Before the playoffs, Mooney coach Chad Sutton told me he believed his team could make another deep run if a few things happened. First, his team would have to continue to gel, continue to learn each other's on-court movements and develop a deep trust. And second, his team would need to get a good break — like every team needs in the postseason. There are so many talented teams in Class 3A, it's nearly impossible to advance far without a little luck.

Sutton's path forward has played out thus far.

He complimented his young players, specifically freshman libero Lola Buck-Taylor, freshman setter Helena Hebda and sophomore middle blocker Madeline Carson for playing big when it matters most. Against CSN, Buck-Taylor had 13 digs, Hebda had 31 assists and Carson had five kills, among other stats. The trio has meshed well with the team's established presences, like senior Ashley "Skye" Ekes (who had 13 kills and three blocks) and sophomore Jordyn Byrd (who had eight kills and five blocks).

"The kids did a great job of not just playing, but of preparation," Sutton said. "They did a great job of trusting in our system and each other."

To get where they want to go, the Cougars have to get past Bishop McLaughlin, ranked by MaxPreps as the second-best team in the state and the 10th in the nation. The Cougars are ranked 24th and 107th, respectively. But in a year where schedules were truncated and geographically limited, I'm not sure rankings are as accurate as they usually are. Case in point: Mooney and Bishop McLaughlin have already played this year, on Sept. 30. The Cougars swept the Hurricanes (26-24, 25-14, 25-21) at home, handing them one of their two losses.

Sutton said he teaches his team that every match stands alone, so getting a sweep earlier in the season does not mean the team will get the same result on Saturday. In fact, if I were a betting man, I'd bet on this match going long, no matter who wins.

Winning a state title was impressive enough. If Mooney can get back to the Final Four after graduating a bunch of key players and dealing with a pandemic, that would be almost as impressive. If you feel comfortable (safely) attending events, there's nothing happening locally Saturday that should take priority over this. The Mooney volleyball program represents our area as well as any program can, and they're fun to watch.

Bishop McLaughlin will be a challenge. I can't wait to watch the Cougars attempt to overcome it.