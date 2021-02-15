Premier Sports Campus to host COVID-19 vaccinations in Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh confirmed the state will be giving 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

The vaccinations will begin at 9 a.m. and will be given only to those living in the 34202 and 34211 Area Codes who have registered in the Manatee County's pool for vaccinations. People will be selected at random and called by the county.

Baugh said this is not a county initiative but something Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to see done.

The National Guard will handle crowd control, while the Manatee Sheriff's Office will handle traffic, Baugh said.