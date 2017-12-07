Manatee County approves Premier Sports Campus purchase

Manatee County Commissioners today approved a deal to purchase Premier Sports Campus for $5.2 million.

Deputy County Administrator Dan Schlandt said the county will try to close the deal by Dec. 31, as required by the seller, Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder Manatee Ranch.

The $5.2 million cost will be funded by tourism tax dollars and impact fees.

“We are growing out east, and this is a wonderful opportunity,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said.

The purchase price includes an additional 36 acres north of Premier on which the county must construct an aquatics center within five years.

Under the terms of the agreement, Manatee County must operate the Premier site as a park for at least 25 years, Schlandt said.

The purchase agreement also gives Manatee County the option to buy up to 53 acres adjacent to Premier for $65,000 an acre. That option is available for two years.