Premier Sports Campus hosts pups in Lakewood Ranch

"Pups at Premier" makes its own premier 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

The new event features carnival-style activities for dogs, including a Bone Yard where dogs can uncover bones and treats. There will be main stage contests, which will offer prizes for the winner of contests such as "Beauty and the Leash" dog pageant, a "Running of the Pups" dachshund race and a "Doggie/Owner Ice Cream Eating Contest."

Independent Jones, a Bradenton-based events and entertainment company, and Woof Gang Bakery & Dog Grooming of Lakewood Ranch combined to plan the event, which will benefit local nonprofits, Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and the Low Rider Dachshund Rescue of Florida.

Besides the dog contests, the event features races, food trucks, vendor booths and more. The event entry is $10 per vehicle.

For those dogs who want to play, several "paw pools" will be available at the Shade Cabana, which will be provided by event presenting sponsor Bayside Pet Resort

“We wanted to create a fun, family-friendly event in Lakewood Ranch that would bring people and their furry-friends together, all while giving back to these incredible nonprofit organizations in our community,” said Morgan Angell, the owner of Independent Jones. “We’re excited to partner with Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Lakewood Ranch and co-host an event."

Both Low Rider Dachshund Rescue of Florida and the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch will be on-site adoptable dogs.

Spaces are limited for the dog contests, so anyone who would like to participate is asked to preregister at www.PupsatPremier.com.