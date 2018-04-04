Polo Grill & Bar in Lakewood Ranch closes

The hardest part of closing the Polo Grill & Bar in Lakewood Ranch for owners Tommy and Jaymie Klauber was letting the employees know.

On Tuesday, the Klaubers met with their 50 employees and informed them they had decided not to renew the lease for the restaurant.

"You spend more time with your co-workers than you do with your own family," said Tommy Klauber, the former Pattigeorge's owner in Longboat Key. "It was really difficult. There were a lot of tears."

While the restaurant was closed immediately, the 59-year-old Tommy Klauber said the Fete Catering & Ballroom side of the business will remain open through mid-May due to commitments. "We're serving 2,500 people this weekend," Tommy Klauber said.

While overhead at the 10,000-square-foot restaurant was high, Tommy Klauber said "a lot of thought went into the decision."

On Nov. 1, the Klaubers celebrated their 10th anniversary at Polo Grill. At the party, Jaymie Klauber said, "This is not for the faint of heart. You have constant challenges. But making people happy trumps everything else."

Tommy Klauber's journey as a chef began by studying at La Varenne’s Ecole De Cuisine in Paris. After graduating, Klauber worked in restaurants in France, Paris and Amsterdam. He was chef and manager of one of the top restaurants in Aspen, Colo.

Despite the emotional ending, Tommy Klauber said he has no regrets about coming to Lakewood Ranch.

"Oh my gosh, we've had the sweetest experience," he said. "We've thrown awesome parties and we have made some amazing friends."

With 45 years in the business, Tommy Klauber said they would take some time before deciding upon a next step.

"We're not in a hurry to run into another facility," he said. "And there are a lot of things I would like to pursue in business."

Whatever step they take next, Tommy Klauber said it will likely include owning their property and building.