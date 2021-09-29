Played B-4, won again in Lakewood Ranch

Kyly Hutson and Kelly Harmon. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Played B-4, won again

Lakewood Ranch's Kelly Harmon took her daughter Kyly Hutson, who was visiting from Kansas, to Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' weekly Community Bingo Sept. 29 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

The other players might not want her back.

Hutson (above with Harmon) not only won the first round of bingo, but she took home the prize for the second round as well.

"Of course I bring her and she wins twice," Harmon said of Hutson.

Hutson won a cutting board, a drink koozie, a gift card for Grove and a certificate for free funnel fries from Skyline Chili.

"It was exhilarating," Hutson said with a laugh.

Purple Heart support

Mark Bokoff, owner of Bokoff Tours and Travel in Lakewood

Mark Bokoff. Courtesy photo.

Ranch, helped get Purple Heart recipients from all 50 states to the The National Purple Heart Honor Mission’s annual program in New York at the end of September.

The mission was part of the 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project in Hudson Valley, New York. Participants were honored for their bravery and sacrifice.

“I am thrilled to be a part of The National Purple Heart Honor Mission, even in this support role,” Bokoff (above) said. “ It’s an honor to provide my services for these amazing heroes and for the organization. This opportunity has been a wonderful way to give back to our community.”