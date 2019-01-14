Pirates single-game spring training tickets on sale this week

Single-game ticket sales for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training begin Jan. 19, but fans can purchase them earlier through an online-only pre-sale.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, fans can visit Pirates.com and purchase tickets. These tickets come at a higher cost, but are a chance for fans to get "guaranteed access to the best seats at high-demand games," according to a release from the Pirates.

“Early Bird” pre-sale ticket prices will be:

Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $34

Infield reserve $34

Baseline box (Boxes 15-22) $30

Left Field bleachers $23

Grandstand $23

The pre-sale will last through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The regular sale of spring training tickets will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, and can be purchased at Pirates.com, by calling 877-893-2827 or by visiting the box office at Bradenton's LECOM Park, 1611 9th St. W., Bradenton. Those tickets will have the following prices:

Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $29

Infield reserve $29

Baseline box (Boxed 15-22) - $25

Left field bleachers - $18

Grandstand - $18

For information on spring training tickets, visit Pirates.com.