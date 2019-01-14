 Skip to main content
East County Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Pirates single-game spring training tickets on sale this week

There will be an "Early Bird" online sale Jan. 15-16 before regular sales begin Jan. 19
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Single-game ticket sales for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training begin Jan. 19, but fans can purchase them earlier through an online-only pre-sale. 

Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, fans can visit Pirates.com and purchase tickets. These tickets come at a higher cost, but are a chance for fans to get "guaranteed access to the best seats at high-demand games," according to a release from the Pirates. 

“Early Bird” pre-sale ticket prices will be:

  •  Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $34
  •  Infield reserve $34
  • Baseline box (Boxes 15-22) $30
  • Left Field bleachers $23
  • Grandstand $23

The pre-sale will last through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16. 

The regular sale of spring training tickets will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, and can be purchased at Pirates.com, by calling 877-893-2827 or by visiting the box office at Bradenton's LECOM Park, 1611 9th St. W., Bradenton. Those tickets will have the following prices: 

  • Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $29
  • Infield reserve $29
  • Baseline box (Boxed 15-22) - $25
  • Left field bleachers - $18
  • Grandstand - $18

For information on spring training tickets, visit Pirates.com. 

 

