Pirates single-game spring training tickets on sale this week

There will be an "Early Bird" online sale Jan. 15-16 before regular sales begin Jan. 19
Single-game ticket sales for Pittsburgh Pirates spring training begin Jan. 19, but fans can purchase them earlier through an online-only pre-sale.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, fans can visit Pirates.com and purchase tickets. These tickets come at a higher cost, but are a chance for fans to get "guaranteed access to the best seats at high-demand games," according to a release from the Pirates.
“Early Bird” pre-sale ticket prices will be:
- Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $34
- Infield reserve $34
- Baseline box (Boxes 15-22) $30
- Left Field bleachers $23
- Grandstand $23
The pre-sale will last through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16.
The regular sale of spring training tickets will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, and can be purchased at Pirates.com, by calling 877-893-2827 or by visiting the box office at Bradenton's LECOM Park, 1611 9th St. W., Bradenton. Those tickets will have the following prices:
- Infield box (Boxes 1-14) $29
- Infield reserve $29
- Baseline box (Boxed 15-22) - $25
- Left field bleachers - $18
- Grandstand - $18
For information on spring training tickets, visit Pirates.com.