Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 3 hours ago

Pie parade

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell gave out more than 130 pies to customers during Thanksgiving Week.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Roger Pettingell is keeping tradition alive, and we’re sure his customers are extremely thankful. Every year during the week of Thanksgiving, Pettingell, a Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate agent, hosts “Pie Day,” when he gives out pies to customers. This year, Pettingell and his team gave out more than 130 pies, and for those who were out of town, Pettingell gave them the chance to donate the pie to a local food bank in the form of a contribution.

