Florida’s COVID-19 timeline March 1: Florida Department of Health declares a public health emergency as state confirms its first two COVID-19 cases March 9: Gov. Ron DeSantis declares a state of emergency March 17: DeSantis orders bars and nightclubs to close March 20: DeSantis orders restaurants to halt dine-in service and gyms to close. Restaurants may still provide delivery and take-out services April 3: DeSantis’ “safer at home” order takes effect. All nonessential businesses close May 4: Nonessential retail stores and indoor restaurant dining areas can reopen at no more than 25% capacity, while outdoor restaurant dining areas can fully reopen with social distancing enforced* May 11: Barber shops and salons can reopen with social distancing enforced May 18: Florida enters Phase 1 of the reopening plan. Restaurants and retail stores can increase capacity to 50%, while gyms can reopen at 50% capacity June 5: Florida enters Phase 2 of the reopening plan. Bars can reopen at 50% capacity indoors, 100% capacity outdoors. Gyms and retail stores can reopen at 100% capacity* June 26: Florida suspends alcohol consumption at bars after a surge in cases Sept. 14: Bars can once again reopen at 50% capacity Sept. 25: Florida enters Phase 3 of the reopening plan. Restaurants statewide can open at 100% capacity, while bars can open at 100% if their local government allows it. The order overrides local government orders unless closures can be justified on health or economic grounds *Order did not apply to Broward, Miami-Dade, or Palm Beach counties, which experienced an especially high number of case

After Florida entered the third and final phase of its reopening plan Sept. 25, it appeared businesses in East County would have room to breathe.

In reality, some business owners still are holding their breath.

An example is Darrin Foil, the general manager at Speaks Clam Bar. Although Manatee County repealed its face mask mandate and Gov. Ron DeSantis' Phase 3 allows restaurants to return to 100% capacity, Foil said neither of those things are practical with the pandemic still affecting the area.

“Throughout the early stages of the pandemic, people became comfortable with our protocols and how we're handling it,” Foil said. “If I increase tables, but I lose guests because they don't feel comfortable coming in, it's not really an increase.”

Foil said he operates at 60% to 70% capacity to keep that comfort level intact. His staff members wear masks and gloves and guests are required to wear masks into the building.

At the bar, customers are served only if they are seated, and one seat is left open between each party. If there are no open seats, guests can wait outside and a cocktail server will attend to them.

In contrast, Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market doesn't require its customers to wear masks. Owner Kirk Anthony Henry said he also has gone back to 100% capacity. He said it's key in helping his business financially and his customers are comfortable with the changes.

Paris Bistrot owner Jean Cristophe Nebra said his customers aren't comfortable with a full house in his very small restaurant on Lakewood Main Street. He said he receives calls from customers who want to make sure the restaurant has not increased its capacity. He is going to remain at 50% capacity for now.

Some restaurant owners have the space to keep 6 feet between their tables when they operate at what they consider full capacity.

Riviera Mediterranean Grille owner Sharie Kelly said she plans on keeping her tables 6 feet apart even after the pandemic ends.

“I think moving forward, people are going to very much value their personal space,” Riviera Mediterranean owner Sharie Kelly said. “And personally, I have always liked that in a restaurant. I hate to be on top of another table. I want to be relaxing. I want to hear the conversation at my table.”

Riviera Mediterranean Grille owner Sharie Kelly will operate at 100% capacity with a new normal of keeping tables 6 feet apart.

Like Petrosino's, Kelly doesn’t require guests to wear a mask but she wears one herself.

Among the public, opinions about masks seem to be split. Lakewood Ranch resident Desiree Kramedas said she has no issue following the rules if businesses require guests to wear masks. Lisa Kaitz, a hygienist who lives in Lakewood Ranch, said the same — with a caveat.

"It's absurd you have to wear one when you walk [into a restaurant], but then everyone takes it off after they walk in," Kaitz said.

Lakewood Ranch resident Allison Sneed, however, said she would not patronize a business that requires her to wear a mask.

"I'm not sick," Sneed said. "The sick people should wear a mask or stay home. We need our freedom."

“We've seen people be nervous if it's too busy. Or they're calling in advance, ‘Do you have tables open? Is it really crowded?’” Arts a Blaze Studio owner Joann Kavanaugh said.

Arts a Blaze Studio on Lakewood Main Street has also increased to 100% capacity, but owner Joann Kavanaugh said the store typically only reaches that figure during the holiday season, and she may adjust at that point if needed. She will, however, continue to limit the number of guests allowed at group events such as birthday parties.

“We've seen people be nervous if it's too busy,” Kavanaugh said. “Or they're calling in advance, ‘Do you have tables open? Is it really crowded?’”

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids stylist Ana Aguirre said the shop is leaving one seat between each kid as they get their hair cut.

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard hasn't returned to full staffing levels due to the pandemic, making it easier to limit capacity, according to stylist Ana Aguirre. Customers are stationed at every other seat.

Orangetheory Fitness on Lena Road will continue to limit its classes to about 50% capacity until at the end of October, or later. Manager Mandy Pressley said it’s especially important because members aren’t required to wear masks while exercising.

“For the amount of members that we would have leave, it would not be worth [increasing capacity],” Pressley said.