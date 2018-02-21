PGA golfer Ben Curtis, and his 2003 British Open trophy, party crash and photo bomb

Fore!

Liz Lowe, Beth Green, Ben Curtis and Christina Unkel. Courtesy Photo.

A surprise guest crashed the Women’s Sports Museum Gala sponsor party Feb. 8 at Capital Grille. PGA golfer Ben Curtis was at the restaurant when he noticed the event and wanted to learn more about the cause. And, he just happened to have his trophy from winning the 2003 British Open with him, which made for a fun impromptu photo opp.

A special performance

Wendy Feinstein and Chuck "Chucko" Sidlow. Photo by Jacqueline Taylor/Stay Creative Photography

On Feb. 15, The Circus Arts Conservatory Big Top welcomed more than 660 attendees, including philanthropist Wendy Feinstein and guests from 19 care and assisted-living facilities and schools for a special abbreviated performance of Circus Sarasota’s Ovation.

Guests were greeted by Chuck “Chucko” Sidlow and his wife, Noriko, ambassadors of The CAC’s Humor Therapy program, which works with the patients and staff of these facilities.

The one-hour version of the latest Circus Sarasota production featured international acts including Sylvia Zerbini and her Liberty Horses, Kirill Rebkovets on the daring rola bola, Italian clown ​Jimmy​ Folco and Bronx-born western lasso artist AJ Silver.

A Valentine's Affair

Melba Moore and Julie Leach. Photo by Johnny Castleberry.

Valentine at the Ritz, a fundraiser for Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation Inc., co-presented by Amica Insurance Co, was held Feb. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Founded in 2001, Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation encourages excellence in education and provides youth development programs for underserved youth in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The gala raised $75,000, and these proceeds will benefit the foundation’s Journey to Success programs that include its mentoring programs, paid student internships and the Matthew Carter Scholarship Award for many first-generation college students.

Tidbits:

First in line … At SPARCCle on the Runway: “Fashion Police” on Feb. 15, organizers gave away a “priceless” raffle prize. The winner of this gift got to cut to the front of the valet line, golden ticket in hand. ... Not one, but two … Ella and Dan Lewis are expecting

Abigail Kate Lewis, 4, helps announce her new siblings. Photo by Emmalee Legler.

twins in late August. The twins were a complete surprise for the couple, but they are excited to have two new little ones to join their big sister, Abigail Kate.