Paul H. Achre

1929-2021

Paul H. Achre died on April 26, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida. He was 91.

Paul was born in Sharon, PA on December 15, 1929, to Paul Achre and Mary McCarthy Achre. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1948. He was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and the Diving team at Vanderbilt University where he graduated with a degree in Business in 1952. He then entered Officer Candidate School and served 4 years in the United States Navy as an officer on destroyers in the Mediterranean.

Paul married the love of his life, Judith Lee McMurray, in 1958. He spent most of his career working for Sharon Steel Corporation. He was active in the community serving as President of the F.H. Buhl Club Board of Directors and the Association for Children with Learning Disabilities. He also served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon. An avid watercolorist, his paintings won several local prizes. He enjoyed running (continuing his daily runs until he was 80 years old), playing handball, drinking coffee milkshakes and eating peanut butter crackers (preferably together).

After moving to Longboat Key, FL, Paul served as President of the Sea Club I Beach Resort, and was a member of the Longboat Key Rotary Club. He volunteered as a tutor at Alta Vista school in Sarasota and was active with the Longboat Island Chapel serving as a Chapel Friend, a group that visited shut-ins.

His friendliness, warmth, compassion and humor made him loved by many. He always had a kind word for, and about, everyone. His positive outlook and carefree attitude was contagious, and he made everyone around him smile with his jokes, funny stories, songs and pithy sayings.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Tate Nathaniel Ramsden. He is survived by his beloved wife and three children: Amy Ramsden (Bruce) of Nashville, TN, Steven Achre (Linda) of Bradford, PA and Nancy Estabrook (Neil) of Carmel, IN. He is also survived by four grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Charitable Outreach committee at the Longboat Island Chapel.

