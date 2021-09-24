Patrick Roman Nudo

1964-2021

Patrick Roman Nudo, 57, of Longboat Key, FL, formerly of Springfield, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL.

Patrick was born April 1, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Alexander Samuel Nudo and Wanda Mary Keyeski Nudo.

He graduated from Griffin High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Arizona. Patrick was employed as CEO for the family business, Nudo Products in Springfield. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to participate in Jeep Jamborees with his daughter. Patrick enjoyed living on the lake, boating, tubing, skiing, wakeboarding, and jet skiing. He was also a member of Island Bay Yacht Club. After moving to Florida, Patrick enjoyed watching the sunsets on the beach, spotting dolphins and manatees in the ocean, boating, kayaking and paddle boarding. For the last couple of years, Patrick was able to fulfill his latest dream and was the owner and operator of the Gato Gordo Ranch and Citrus Farm in Arcadia, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; friend and former spouse, Aimee Sample; and brother, Timothy Nudo.

Patrick is survived by his daughter, Samantha Nudo of Springfield and her half-sister, Estella Sample; siblings, Gerald Lee Nudo of Chicago, Thomas (Denise) Nudo of Springfield, and Samuel Nudo of Springfield; sister-in-law, Svetlana Nudo; companion, Jacqueline Russell of Longboat Key, FL; nieces and nephews, Alex (Abby), Adam, Natalie, Timmy, Whitney, and Tate Nudo; and several cousins.

Private family ceremonies will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.

DONATIONS:

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield, IL 62707.