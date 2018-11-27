Pat Glass legacy honored by Manatee County

Difference-maker

Summerfield resident Mary Glass said the example set by her mother, 91-year-old Patricia Glass, has helped her to rise to president of the Manatee Education Foundation.

The Manatee County Commission realized Patricia Glass (above with Mary) has that effect on everyone.

On Nov. 27, the commissioners renamed their meeting chambers The Honorable Patricia M. Glass Chambers. Patricia Glass was the county’s first female commissioner. She was elected in 1978 and served until 2006.

“She has been a role model for me,” Mary Glass said. “Everything she touched, she made a difference.”

Nice ride

Gene Witt Elementary School fifth-grader Keali’i Bruno has always wanted to ride in a limo, so he worked extra hard

Keali'i Bruno. Courtesy photo.

when a limo ride became the top prize for the school’s Otis Spunkmeyer cookie fundraiser.

Keali’i sold 51 items, and on Nov. 16 he joined fellow students Zoey Lykins, Alexa Dnadrow, Lilliana Pelham, Connor Gerhard, Texaco Guess, Lilyan Krysiak, Mia Gorskey, Mae Ann Cusano and Easton Delphy for a limo ride to Hungry Howie’s for lunch with their principal, David Marshall.

“It was fun. It was like a party inside with flashing lights,” he said.