 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 1 day ago

Past achievements not forgotten

Share
Longboat Key commissioner Penny Gold recognized for work in Kentucky.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Even three years into "retirement," Longboat Key commissioner-elect Penny Gold was recognized for her career's work in Kentucky.

Gold was recently celebrated as one of the Kentucky Gazette's "2020 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government" for her laundry list of achievements as CEO of the Kentucky Society of CPAs, as well as her work in the Kentucky Justice Association and the Kentucky Cabinet of Public Protection and Regulation.

She's the only retired woman to make it onto the list. 

Related Stories

Advertisement