Past achievements not forgotten

Even three years into "retirement," Longboat Key commissioner-elect Penny Gold was recognized for her career's work in Kentucky.

Gold was recently celebrated as one of the Kentucky Gazette's "2020 Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government" for her laundry list of achievements as CEO of the Kentucky Society of CPAs, as well as her work in the Kentucky Justice Association and the Kentucky Cabinet of Public Protection and Regulation.

She's the only retired woman to make it onto the list.