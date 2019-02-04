Parents, guardians able to apply for School Choice in Sarasota County

Parents and guardians across the state of Florida can now apply to have their child enrolled in Sarasota County public schools.

The Controlled Open Enrollment program, or School Choice, allows students from any Florida district to attend a public institution outside of their immediate school zone.

According to a Feb. 4 release, Sarasota County Schools “invites parents and guardians from any school district in the state of Florida whose child is not subject to a current expulsion or suspension to apply for a 2019-20 School Choice assignment” in Sarasota County.

Parents and guardians may submit applications online from Feb. 4 through March 4, though assignments will be determined by a “random lottery process.” Students who currently live in Sarasota County will not be displaced by outside applicants.

Those who are applying may visit www.SarasotaCountySchools.net to see which schools are not yet at capacity.

“Other educational choice options, such as charter schools, magnet schools or magnet programs do not require the completion of a school choice application,” Sarasota County Schools said in the release. “Students interested in these district school choice options should contact the school or program directly if interested.”

Parents and guardians are responsible for their child’s transportation to and from school should they enroll in the school of their choice.

Parents and guardians will be notified of enrollment assignments in April.