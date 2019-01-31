Palmer Ranch home sells for $2,003,200

A home in Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John Cannon Homes Inc. sold the home at 5432 Greenbrook Drive to Charlotte Clark and Cheryl Clark, of Sarasota, for $2,003,200. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,714 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

San Remo Estates

Tangier Associates LLC sold the home at 3850 Tangier Terrace to Property Hub Holdings LLC for $1.85 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,699 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,000 in 1969.

Bayview Heights Addition

Jean Strumbos, Strumbos, of Longmont, Colo., and Nicholas Strumbos, of Lafayette, Colo., trustees, sold the home at 2515 Puritan Terrace to Earl and Cynthia Dye, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.32 million in 2017.

Beau Ciel

Boncolbeauciel LLC sold the Unit 702 condominium at 990 Boulevard of the Arts to Nelson Salabarria, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $730,000 in 2011.

Sapphire Shores

Haiel and Wadha Suwaity, of Sarasota, sold their home at 337 N. Shore Drive to Gary and Bath Kompothecras, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,839 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 1996.

Matheny

Christopher and Rebecca Leader sold their home at 1765 Floyd St. to Property Hub Holdings LLC for $575,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $528,000 in 2017.

The Landings

Jane De Flo Caminis, of New Haven, Conn., sold her home at 4665 Pine Harrier Drive to Joshua Huntsman and Whitney Greene, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,499 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 1999.

Embassy House

Albert and Joyce Dombrowski, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 502 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Philip Rubin, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2004.

Burns Realty Co.

Rex Horton, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1676 and 1673 Laurel St. to Twentynine Investment LLC fro $325,000. The property at 1676 was built in 1925. It has two bedrooms, one bath and 838 square feet of living area. The property at 1673 was built in 1974. It has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area.

Bay Haven

Daphne Geary, of Venice, sold her home at 2825 W. Tamiami Circle to Mark and Pam Freeman, of San Antonio, for $275,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,000 in 2011.

Tropical Shores

Richard and Marcia Ball, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1723 Wharf Road to Eleni Marudas, of Orland Park, Ill., for $275,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $13,500 in 1985.

South Gate

Brian Morris, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2609 Webber St. to Katrina and Timothy Swaney, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1986.

Rustic Lodge

Shawn and Mandy O’Malley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2586 Prospect St. to Suncoast Opportunities LLC for $255,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,800 in 1997.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Craig and Lisa Fissel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5596 Shadow Lawn Drive to Kristine Clerkin and Catherine Hay, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,328 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2009.

Siesta Beach

Carol Cadwell, of Boston, N.H., sold her home at 549 Venice Lane to Les Dunbar, of Sarasota, for $885,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1987.

Steven and Karen Roth, of Hamilton, New Zealand, sold their home at 712 Tropical Circle to Aaron Boone, of Benicia, Calif., for $729,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $649,000 in 2014.

Gulf and Bay Club

423284 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit 208 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Gary and Susan Sommer, of Sylvania, Ohio, for $750,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,600 in 1990.

Mira Mar Beach

Karen Reed, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 85 Avenida Messina to Les Dunbar, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2004.

Sarasota Beach

Brian and Jane Holan, of St. Helena Island, S.C., sold their home at 657 Calle De Peru to Todd and Kimberly Prey, of Katy, Texas, for $525,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2009.

Cozy Cove

Alik and Lyudmila Slipak, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 9028 Midnight Pass Road to Jack Isaacs, of Saugus, Mass., for $370,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Richard and Barbara Scissors, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11097 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Samuel and Ruxandra Chow, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2017.

Villa D’Este

Scott Casey, trustee, of Atlanta, sold the home at 7337 Villa D’Este Drive to Robert and Patricia Mitchell, of Muncie, Ind., for $420,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2002.

Bayview Property Management LLC sold the home at 4601 Las Brisas Lane to Rejean and Monique Theoret, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,000 in 2015.

Deer Creek

Gregory LeBar, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8338 Shadow Pine Way to Antonio and Monica Cervantes, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2004.

Palisades at Palmer Ranch

Deborah Sullivan, of Naples, sold her Unit 12 condominium at 7192 Rue De Palisades to Sigurd and Kathryn Carlsen, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2010.

Isles of Sarasota

Denis Lowry and Marilyn Vickerman Lowry, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5918 Guarino Drive to Susan Denney, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,549 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8656 Stargazer St. to Ann Pasik, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 8652 Stargazer St. to Karen Johnson, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3977 Waypoint Ave. to Qing and Yong Chen, of Osprey, for $496,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,095 square feet of living area.

Spanish Point Drive

William and Gail Cusack, of Osprey, sold their home at 121 Spanish Point Drive to Lise Frank, of Venice, for $310,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.