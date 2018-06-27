Painting smiles

While digging her toes in the sand recently, Abby Hincker came across a rock with a message saying “Keep or re-hide. Post pic on FB. @TheCrossingRocks.” The back said “Trust God” with a white dove.

Hincker said she was near the first and second public beach access points on Longboat when she found it.

The rock is a part of a project inspired by the group The Kindness Rocks Project. This specific rock is part of a project through The Crossing Rocks, which was started by an Ohio woman.

The Crossing Rocks Facebook group’s description said it’s “a group of people who are trying to spread a smile … one little rock at a time.”