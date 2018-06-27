 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 27, 2018 2 hours ago

Painting smiles

Share
A painted rock is buried on the Longboat Key beach as part of The Crossing Rocks project.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

While digging her toes in the sand recently, Abby Hincker came across a rock  with a message saying “Keep or re-hide. Post pic on FB. @TheCrossingRocks.” The back said “Trust God” with a white dove.

Hincker said she was near the first and second public beach access points on Longboat when she found it.

The rock is a part of a project inspired by the group The Kindness Rocks Project. This specific rock is part of a project through The Crossing Rocks, which was started by an Ohio woman.

The Crossing Rocks Facebook group’s description said it’s “a group of people who are trying to spread a smile … one little rock at a time.”

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement