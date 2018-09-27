Orlando woman crashes fleeing from Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies

An Orlando woman led Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. that ended in a crash on Honore Avenue.

A Sheriff's Office report said Orlando's Rochelle McCaskill, 31, was suspected of stealing more than $300 in merchandise from the T.J. Maxx at 8219 Cooper Creek Blvd. in Manatee County.

McCaskill was driving westbound on Honore Avenue when a deputy took up the chase. According to the Sheriff's Office report, McCaskill sped away but lost control of her car and crashed head-on into a Sheriff's Office car driven by Lt. Brady McCabe at Honore Avenue and Old Farm Road.

McCabe suffered minor injuries while McCaskill was transported to the hospital with her injuries.

McCaskill will be charged with grand theft, use of an anti-shoplifting device countermeasure and use of a motor vehicle in commission of a felony.