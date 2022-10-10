OnDemand versus Uber: Worth it or a waste of time between downtown and Longboat?

When Lesley Dwyer found out about the Sarasota County OnDemand Service, she knew a story would be worth pursuing. With the cost of $1.25 per ride, it was worth finding out more about the quality of the service.

She recruited fellow reporter Lauren Tronstad to aid in her story by using the popular rideshare app Uber to compare the speed and service of the much cheaper OnDemand for a ride from Town Hall to 1970 Main St., home of Observer Media Group.

Here's what we found:

Reporter Lesley Dwyer and SCAT On Demand driver Juan Arcuco, who driving for OnDemand a year ago.

SCAT OnDemand

You get what you pay for, right? That was my somewhat skeptical point of view when booking a Sarasota County OnDemand transit van. Rides cost $1.25; there must be a catch. (Those prices could rise slightly based on a proposal under consideration by SCAT)

OnDemand is the county’s version of Uber. The website reads, “Think of us like a van that comes when you want, where you want—give us your pickup and drop-off addresses, and we’ll provide the ride.”

For reference, it took us 19 minutes to drive to Town Hall to get the festivities started.

12:28 p.m.

Because the summoning feature is part of the experience, we booked our rides at the exact same second; and by the next, Tronstad is already ahead. Her Uber driver is only three minutes away. But wait a minute, or a measly six more, because the OnDemand driver is nine minutes away. And those six minutes cost her. She paid $16.95, and when she checked at a different day and time, the fare was nearly $23 to use Uber.

The OnDemand fare is only $1.25, and passengers under six or over 80 ride for free. The van accommodates wheelchairs and pets, too.

Using the app was the best way for us to test the speed of the service, but it’s not necessary. Riders can call 300-1553 to order the van without having to download an app first.

12:30 p.m.

I quickly snap a picture of our phones because Tronstad’s Uber is around the corner.

12:31 p.m.

I’m looking at the taillights of Tronstad’s Uber on Bay Isles Road. They’re almost out on Gulf of Mexico Drive, while I’m still in the parking lot at Town Hall.

Lauren Tronstad crossed Ringling Bridge around 12:44 p.m. (Photo by Lauren Tronstad)

12:41 p.m.

The van pulls into the parking lot four minutes past the app’s estimated arrival time, but I’m still only 10 minutes behind. The app has already provided the car’s make, model, color and license plate number, along with a photograph of the driver and his name. I forget to double check the license plate number, but everything else matches up and the van is clearly stickered “OnDemand by Sarasota County” in green and blue lettering.

I'll drive myself OK, you got us. It is probably cheaper to drive yourself. But, indulge us for a moment. In a car that gets 20 miles per gallon, you'd pay about $1.33 for the ride from Town Hall to the world headquarters of the Observer Media Group in downtown Sarasota. But, where are you going to park? On-street parking in the city will run you $1.50 an hour. Public garages allow the first hour free, but the nearest one is probably on State Street, which we say is .6 of a mile from 1970 Main Street.

The first thing I notice is that my ride is a lot bigger than Tronstad’s economy-sized Uber. It’s clean and cool on the inside, and there’s plenty of legroom in the back.

The driver Juan Arcuco greets me. I have more questions than a regular passenger, but he happily answers each one. Arcuco started driving for OnDemand a year ago.

He was an Uber driver but says the price of gas is too high now. He prefers OnDemand because the gas and miles are on his employer. But Arcuco is not a county employee. The county provides the service using a third-party vendor, Via, a fleet management company.

12:52 p.m.

I get a message from Tronstad that she’s back at the office as I’m rounding a curve in St. Armands Circle, exposing myself as a reporter and apologizing profusely to Arcuco for forgetting to bring a cash tip. Forgetfulness and technology have tripped me up in this leg.

I booked the ride but didn’t see an option to tip. Arcuco is gracious and says it’s OK. He even reassures me that he gets paid by the hour, but I’ve asked enough questions to know that this is one of two jobs for Arcuco, so even though this is a county service, tips should be calculated into the final fare.

As we’re cruising over the John Ringling Bridge, I’m fumbling around the app again looking for a way to tip and find an email for customer service if all else fails.

Reporter Lauren Tronstad gets into her Uber. (Lesley Dwyer)

1:02 p.m.

With no other passengers to pick up, I’m back at the office, 10 minutes after Tronstad. But according to Arcuco, most people use the van to get back and forth to work. If we raced during rush hour, he said it could’ve taken an extra 20-30 minutes. The van only transports four riders at a time, so stops are limited.

Arcuco is pulled over in a turning lane to drop me off on Main Street, but he steps out of the car to take a quick selfie. As I wave goodbye and head into the building, the app is lit up with options for tips ranging from 15-30%.

I’m so ecstatic after having forgotten my cash that I click on 30% without doing basic math. On $1.25, I’ve just left him a $0.37 tip, which feels like more of an insult than not tipping at all.

A day later

OnDemand customer service responds to my prior day’s email and assists in getting a tip to Arcuco. The final review from a former skeptic: OnDemand is a bargain.

Rideshare Destinations Top destinations for the SCAT OnDemand Service include: Longboat Key

Siesta Key

Englewood

North Port During Dwyer’s ride, Arcuco told her that he often spends a lot of time in Venice, where the service acts like an Uber, taking riders to and from the grocery store or their jobs. One of the key differences between the OnDemand service and Uber, outside of the price, is the range of destinations and pick-up spots. Dwyer, who lives less than 10 minutes from the Observer Media Group offices, does not qualify for a pick up or drop off service from her home. Uber rides do not have the same interruptions in service as OnDemand.

Uber Service

My ride was $16.95 before a tip and I ordered my ride at 12:28 p.m.

12:31 p.m.

As is typical for rides I have taken from the Uber app, my ride got to me quickly. As I got into the car, I first noticed the comfortable temperature the vehicle was set at compared to the heat and humidity of the outdoors.

The cupholders in the backseat were filled with mints and from what I could see, the interior of the vehicle was very clean.

My driver, Lance Roy, informed me that I was his ninth passenger of the day, which was slower than was typical for him.

I ordered my ride during one of the slowest parts of the day, Roy said.

12:41 p.m.

I arrived at St. Armands Circle quickly and felt comfortable with the ability and driving of Roy in the busy, cramped circle.

Funnily enough, I learned that Roy is from Missouri too, just a few hours from my hometown. We made typical small talk of the weather, other drivers on our route and tidbits and stories from back in Missouri.

He was very friendly, easy to talk to and one of the least awkward Uber drivers I have ridden with in the six rides I have ordered since downloading the rideshare application.

Lauren Tronstad was dropped off by Uber driver Lance Roy along Main Street at the Courthouse Centre. (Photo by Lauren Tronstad)

12:51 p.m.

I was dropped off along Main Street back at the office in a safe spot, which Roy ensured I was comfortable with. As I grabbed my belongings and began to get out of the car, Roy handed me his card, informing me that I could text him to schedule additional rides. I have since taken him up on his offer for a ride to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

At the conclusion of my trip, I rated my ride with Roy five stars.

If you are looking for a quick pickup and a guarantee of only one stop, spending the extra money on a ride from one of the many rideshare apps available would likely be the way to go. Unlike the OnDemand service, rideshare apps are also available to everyone, not just stops within Sarasota County.