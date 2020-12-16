Oceane condo unit sells for $4.75 million

A condominium in Oceane tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Oceane Penthouse LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to Dale Kent Brewer and Margaret Brewer, of St. Petersburg, for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,439 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Sarabande

Blue Galexy of Sarasota Inc. sold the Unit 162 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Donald Faust, of Sarasota, for $3.35 million. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 5,751 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,542,000 in 1999.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Anthony Francis McCormick and Suzan McCormick, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3639 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to John Schloff and Remi Schloff, of Holland, Mich., for $699,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,500 in 2014

OSPREY

Oaks II

James and Tara Knicos, of Bethlehem, Pa., sold their home at 562 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Todd and Kristie Parker, of Osprey, for $1,505,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2011.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

Billy and Margaret Steele, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2014 White Feather Lane to Luba and Slava Bogadelny, of Nokomis, for $490,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,707 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2015.

SARASOTA

The Savoy on Palm

Gerald and Beathe Elden, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 401 S. Palm Ave. to Warren Kelly and Ruth Stoner, of Minneapolis, for $1.85 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,236,200 in 2006.

Vue

Gordon Giffin, trustee, sold the Unit 905 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Helios Technologies Inc. for $1.82 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,313 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.64 million in 2017.

Poinsettia Park

Phuc Pham an Faith Stutzman, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1924 Bougainvillea St. to Melisa Ann French, of Sarasota, for $1,425,000. The first property was built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1948, it has one baths and 704 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.1 million in 2018.

Cherokee Park

Katy Lynn McBrayer-Lynch and James Lynch sold two properties at 1772 North Drive to Keith and Lindsay DeYoung, of Sarasota, for $1,275,000. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,952 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1991, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 960 square feet of living area. They sold for $708,300 in 2018.

One One Palm

Kenneth Robert Paslaqua, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 711 S. Palm Ave. to Wendy Gabel and Richard Gabel, trustees, of Cohasset, Mass., for $1,275,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,152,600 in 2019.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Deelila Clark sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to Martin and Susan Curran, of Corning, N.Y., for $1,125,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,937 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,025,000 in 2016.

McClellan Park

US Bank Trust, trustee, sold the home at 1656 Blue Heron Drive to Sean and Lauren Dwyer, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,050 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2016.

Bay Plaza

Michael Solomon and Michele Roye Young, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the unit 1105 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David and Heather Goodman, of New Albany, Ohio, for $775,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,000 in 1997.

Riverview Manor

Richard Lumley and Dorothy Sechrist, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2522 Waterview Court to John Dennis Verdieck and Michelle Iwona Sanzo, of Sarasota, for $769,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,076 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2007.

Cottage Walk

Robert and Stacey Bond, of Kirkwood, Mo., sold their Unit 7 condominium at 1826 Hawkins Court to Brian Mariash, of Sarasota, for $745,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,931 square feet of living area. It sold for $661,500 in 2018.

Desota Park

Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1955 Datura St. to Mission Property Partners LLC for $670,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2019.

Seventh Street

Oceans Away Think Tank LLC sold two properties at 1911 and 1915 Seventh St. to Damien and Angela Sausa, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. The property at 1911 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. The property at 1915 was built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,344 square feet of living area.

Hudson Park

Kristin Ann McLallen sold the home at 2596 Bay St. to Jay Pastore, of Sarasota, for $619,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,000 in 2017.

Enclave at Laurel Park

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 518 Laurel Park to Rebecca Anne Tassell, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,451 square feet of living area.

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 504 Laurel Park to James Steven Wilkinson and Rose Marie Savignano-Wilkinson, of Millington, N.J., for $552,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,451 square feet of living area.

Essex House

Caldwell Trust Co., trustee, sold the Unit 805 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gary Dickinson, of Sarasota, for $549,900. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1981.

Granada

Erick Meredith Evans and Kathy Elaine Coyle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3521 Almeria Ave. to James and Vitezslava DiTaranto, of Sarasota, for $548,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $491,000 in 2018.

Coral Cove

David Taylor Crowe and Amanda Jane Crowe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7510 Starfish Drive to Meghan Loy Castaldo and Steven Lee Karwatt, of Atlanta, for $525,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,992 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2006.

Sunnyside Park

DLA Management LLC sold the home at 2333 Sunnyside Lane to Travers Properties LLC for $419,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in May.

Gulf Gate East

James and Ann Driscoll, trustees, sold the home at 4344 Kingston Loop to William Reynolds and Stacy St. Julian, of Sarasota, for $392,900. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,500 in 2000.

George Stutsky, trustee, of Brookfield, Conn., sold the home at 6618 Easton Drive to Nelson Clark, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $93,900 in 1984.

Indian Beach

Alexis Broen, of Sarasota, sold her home at 746 47th St. to Terry Hix, of Austin, Texas, for $381,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,900 in 2015.

South Gate

Damon Zunz, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 2619 Bigelow Drive to Bruce Burton Webb and Karen Stone Webb, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $380,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,565 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,500 in 2004.

Daniel and Kyle Stein and Michael Stein, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3628 Meyer Place to Renee Ray and Stephanie Phillips, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,500 in 2015.

Alinari

Tennessee Rentals LLC sold the Unit 805 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Marilyn Joan Kidd, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2019.

Gillespie Park

1843 6th Street LLC sold the home at 1843 Sixth St. to MJF Property Management LLC for $360,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Bellevue Terrace

Sand Dollar Rentals LLC sold the home at 3141 Irving St. to Frank Anderson and Justin Anderson, of Kamas, Utah, for $353,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,221 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2018.

Sapphire Shores

Venitta Patridge, of Bessemer, Ala., sold the home at 575 N. Shore Drive to Trust Admin Manager Inc., trustee, for $336,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,488 square feet of living area.

Pine Lawn

Vicki Bretey, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2615 Bay St. to Mary Beaudoin, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,619 square feet of living area. It sold for $106,000 in 2008.

Bahia Vista Highlands

Merlin and Delilah Miller sold their home at 1020 S. Allendale Ave. to Naaman and Marian Stoltzfus, of Coatesville, Pa., for $324,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $223,500 in 2019.

South Gate Manor

Tena Arnesen, trustee, of Encino, Calif., sold the home at 2615 Botany Ave. to James Gibson and Sydney Montgomery, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,609 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,000 in 2013.

The Landings South

Elena Schupp Darden, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1712 Starling Drive to Britanny Nichols, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Loma Linda Park

David and Kimberly Rich sold their home at 2274 Floyd St. to Kevin and Viktoryia Stackle, of Sarasota, for $308,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2005.

Flora-Villa

Lilliana and Kenneth Zindler sold their home at 4335 S. Olive Ave. to HPA US2 LLC for $304,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,641 square feet of living area. It sold for $199,900 in 2015.

Pelican Cove

Edwin and Victoria Meyer sold their Unit 212 condominium at 1603 Bayhouse Point Drive to Robert and Colleen Gibson, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,000 in 2013.

First Addition to Vamo

Erzebet Bodai and Geza Sashalmi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1766 Rita St. to Peter Nguyen and Tham Dinh, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $139,000 in 2009.

Ringling Boulevard

Aleandrea Claire Davis-Shaw and Forrest Shaw, of Sarasota, sold their home at 50 S. Shade Ave. to G. Michael Swor and Gray Bowen Swor, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 986 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 2000.

Pittman-Campo

Lisa Marie Bender, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2310 Milford Circle to Maybelle and Donald Blevins, of Sarasota, for $267,500. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 859 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 2002.

All States Park

Silvana Hebert, of Rexford, N.Y., sold her home at 3181 Campbell St. to Carmelita Bridges, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,132 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1998.

SIESTA KEY

Seagrove

Hafsilfur Ehf Inc. sold the PH-7 condominium at 1010 Seagrove Lane to Donald Schappacher, of Cheboygan, Mich., for $4.15 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.05 million in 2007.

Ocean Beach

Brian and Diana Roberts sold their home at 4712 Higel Ave. to Guido Stein, of Hamburg, Germany, for $1.65 million. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2010.

Mira Mar Beach

113 Beach LLC sold the home at 113 Beach Road to Rhonda Raden, of Ocean City, N.J., for $1.6 million. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,025,000 in 2017.

Louis and Mary Ceddia, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold their home at 119 Avenida Messina to American XVIII LLC for $1,375,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It sold for $890,000 in 2005.

Siesta Isles

James Spadaro sold his home at 803 Paradise Way to William and Cheryl Delaney, of Presto, Pa., for $1.52 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $927,000 in 2018.

Earl Joseph Schlegel Jr., trustee, and Betty Schlegel sold the home at 5556 Shadow Lawn Drive to Equine Real Estate LLC for $965,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,100 in 1992.

Revised Siesta

Gene and Sue Benson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3920 Roberts Point Road to Ron Leclair, of Los Angeles, for $1,462,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,780 square feet of living area.

Bay Island

John Cannistra and Sheryl Lynn Cannistra, of Sarasota, sold their home at 846 Norsota Way to Shawn and Wendy Egan, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,333 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,500 in 1997.

Crystal Sands

Manby Florida LLC sold the Unit 808 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to David and Diane Kazynski, of Eldora, Iowa, for $862,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,075,000 in 2005.

Harmony

Alfred and Jean Holpp, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4846 Higel Ave. to Ralph and Jane Noah, of Haddonfield, N.J., for $850,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $182,000 in 1989.

Sara Sands

Michael Joseph Buel and Ernest John Buel, trustees, of Punta Gorda, sold the home at 5078 Sandy Beach Ave. to Daniel Shattuck, of Sarasota, for $815,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,511 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1990.

Casarina

Thomas and Jeanne Singer, of Hagerstown, Md., sold their Unit 606 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Stephen and Miriam Green, of St. Louis, for $812,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2012.

Our House at the Beach

Gulf Coast Sunset LLC sold the Unit B-601 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Dorothy Waid, trustee, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2010.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Peter and Judith Mason, of Buffalo, N.Y., sold their Unit 308 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher James Mulligan and Alison Marie Mulligan, of Millington, N.J., for $700,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2013.

Island Reef

John Lavery sold the Unit A-305 condominium at 8764 Midnight Pass Road to David Bennett, of Powell, Ohio, for $675,700. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2017.

Twin Oak Pond

Elizabeth and Michael Monnot, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5252 W. Winding Way to Leslie Brown, of Siesta Key, for $500,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2018.

La Siesta

Michael and Elizabeth Kirby, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 404 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Rodney and Stephanie Melton, of Stanford, Ky., for $395,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $184,000 in 1999.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Joanne Roehl, of Mercer Island, Wash., sold the Unit GP29 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Kimberly Monahan, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $74,900 in 1977.

Casa Siesta Apartments

Croix Oil Co. sold the Unit 14 condominium at 6711 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher Rice and Jayme Palazola, of San Diego, for $295,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 685 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

The Country Club of Sarasota

Michael Walsh, trustee, of Salisbury, Mass., sold the home at 3953 Spyglass Hill Road to Sallesh and Becky Atluru, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,026 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Mary Ann Inglis, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5621 Lucia Place to Alfred and Jean Holpp, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,900 in 2003.

Mary Ellis, of Seattle, sold her home at 5870 Girona Place to Michael and Beatrice Cheval, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 8667 Dolce Lane to Michael Golowko and Theresa Golowko, of Montville, N.J., for $390,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,600 in 2002.

Roberto Feliz and Stacey Palermo and Taina Dumont, of Bronx, N.Y., sold their home at 5364 Eliseo St. to Lisa Goddard, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Wellington Chase

Linda Fairbank, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6374 Sturbridge Court to Maria Del Carmen Valdez Muelle and Jorge Valentin Ilieff, of Bethesda, Md., for $410,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,919 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,500 in 1999.

Turtle Rock

Bradley and Mary Edwards, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5179 Little Brook Court to 6360 Danner LLC for $375,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2008.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Star Conti, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3793 Mira Lago Drive to Diana Hofer, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,295 square feet of living area.

Parisienne Gardens

Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2019-1 sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5236 Parisienne Place to Dan and Beverly Noble, of Lewis Center, Ohio, for $327,800. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $467,600 in 2005.

Isles of Sarasota

Mark and Andrea Heller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11633 Garessio Lane to Roger Allen Reimers and Carol Sue Reimers, of Sarasota, for $324,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $291,000 in 2014.

Marek and Marie Kijek sold their home at 1619 Burgos Drive to Alina Zhulina, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $307,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $363,300 in 2006.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Guy and Joyce Cagney, of N. Bend, Ohio, sold their Unit 2714 condominium at 9499 Millbank Drive to William and Ann Conrad, of Bedford, N.H., for $289,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,500 in 2003.

Lakeside at the Isles of Palmer Ranch

Gregory and Rachel Gordon sold their Unit 506 condominium at 5677 Fossano Drive to Oksana and Anthony Arritt, of Apopka, for $288,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,700 in 2011.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Jack and Penny Hansen, of Osprey, sold their home at 305 Lookout Point Drive to Frank Pettinato II and Renata Steuer, of Osprey, for $1.3 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $668,000 in 2011.

James and Barbara Evans sold their home at 1518 Danforth Lane to Randall and Shannon Schmidt, of Osprey, for $750,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,707 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2010.

Willowbend

Mary Vassar, of Osprey, sold her home at 510 Latitude Lane to Marina Vyshetsky and Dmitry Vyshetsky, trustees, of Saratoga, Calif., for $487,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,298 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2016.