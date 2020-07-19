Oceane condo sells for $4.05 million

A condominium in Oceane tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. CG Oceane LLC sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to Pamela Garvin, trustee, of New York City, for $4.05 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,439 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Tessera

Scott Lawrence Dorf and Kelly Copeland, trustees, of Wells, Vt., sold the Unit 41 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Stephen Neil and Shari Green Ashman, of Sarasota, for $1.73 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,535,000 in 2017.

Red Rock Terrace

Leslie O’Connor, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 3953 Red Rock Way to Christopher and Jeanette Delgado, of Louisville, Ky., for $1.35 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,908 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,425,000 in 2014.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Baypoint Park: Nancy Daniel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1585 Bay Point Drive to David and Elisabeth Karins, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 1937, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,302 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,725,000 in 2014. PALMER RANCH Deer Creek: Christopher and Nancy Miller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4758 Antler Trail to R. Scott and Jill Marsh, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $624,500 in 2015. OSPREY The Woodlands at Rivendell: Lauren Courain and Franklin Fred Luke, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1019 Scherer Way to Philip and Kimberly Breeding, of Osprey, for $547,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $514,000 in 2018.

Condominium on the Bay

Clyde and Mary Alice Thomas, of Scarborough, Maine, sold their Unit 1514 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Paul Licursi, of Sarasota, for $1,062,500. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $980,000 in 2018.

Apartment Place

John and Janice Shelton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1824 Oak St. to Susan Holik, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1930, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2013.

The Landings

Philip Charles Rising sold his home at 4888 Peregrine Point Circle E. to Mark and Allison McCarthy, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, seven baths, a pool and 4,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $699,000 in 2003.

South Creek

Richard Thompson Jr. and Maria Ojeda, of Orlando, sold their home at 1709 S. Creek Drive to David Graziadei and Catherine Ekberg, trustees, of Osprey, for $675,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2016.

Marquee en Ville

Daniel Hansen, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 108-B condominium at 235 Cocoanut Ave. to Eoin and Annette Heaney, of Sarasota, for $627,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2018.

Holiday Harbor

Eoin and Annette Heaney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7784 N. Holiday Drive to Chris David and Mindy Rochelle Stoulis Aguirre, of N. Bethesda, Md., for $615,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2016.

Schooner Bay

Bradley Root, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6738 condominium at 6738 Schooner Bay Circle to Roger Ierardi Jr. and Jeannette Iearadi, trustees, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,500 in 2008.

42nd Street

Stephen Lee Wenzel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 811 42nd St. to S&W Sarastoa LLC for $425,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $60,000 in 1997.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Godfrey Levy, trustee, of Naples, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 5430 Eagles Point Circle to Joan Sussman, of Winter Park, for $420,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Hudson Oaks

Timothy James Fountaine, of Cape Coral, sold his Unit 15 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Brian and Rebecca Glassel, of Madison, Wis., for $370,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Huntington Pointe

Cathy Mayer, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 8821 Havenridge Drive to Kenneth and Anna Marie Indahl, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2013.

South Highland

John and Becky Yoder, of Belleview, Pa., sold two properties at 1832 Worrington St. to Alexandra Lawson Baker and Matthew Lawson baker, of Great Falls, Va., and Judy Newton Simmons, of Leesburg, Va., for $355,000. The first property was built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,066 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1949, it has one bedroom, one bath and 427 square feet of living area. They sold for $79,000 in 1998.

Village Green Club Estates

Christopher Hamilton, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3372 Sheffield Circle to Steven and Cynthia Summerfelt, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1972, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,911 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,500 in 2009.

Nash’s

Patricia Gergen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5155 Damariscottia Place to Melanie Pratt, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,683 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Tony and Jaime Stopperan, of Port Townsend, Wash., sold their home at 2721 Hibiscus St. to Katherine Spielman Harris, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,634 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,000 in 2013.

Tropical Shores

Marcia Caplan sold her home at 1625 Livingstone St. to David-Paul Nezelek, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $58,900 in 1990.

Denham Acres

Gregg Arthur Mitchell, of Beltsville, Md., Elizabeth Ann Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6115 Carlton Ave. to Ronny and Maureen Wilk, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2016.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Esther Sampson DeSchoenfeld and Fanny Sampson Cohen, of La Jolla, Calif., sold their Unit 38 condominium at 1742 Landings Blvd. to Dena Schneider Green, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Kathleen Cherry Meeks, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3309 Pine Valley Drive to Damien Charles Blumetti and Erin Kasey Adams, of Sarasota, for $309,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2014.

Bellflower

4408 Swift Road LLC sold the home at 4408 Swift Road to Max Lu, of Sarasota, for $286,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Gulf Gate

CR4 LLC sold the home at 6643 Anchor Way to Sabrina Charlotte and Matthew Demasi, of Sarasota, for $285,900. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,332 square feet of living area.

Lee Grubman and Joanne Shonfeld, of Fairfield, Conn., sold their home at 2722 White Sands Drive to Kurt William and Ann Johnson, of Colorado Springs, Colo., for $265,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2004.

Akin Acres

Cho Jun Bong, of Centreville, Va., sold the home at 2134 Rose St. to Brooke Ashbury and Zulfiia Tursunova, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2019.

Grove Lawn

Jacob Grollman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2170 Wisteria St. to Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC for $270,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 952 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2018.

SIESTA KEY

Oceane

CG Oceane LLC sold the Unit 102 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to Vibeke Olson and James Rotenberg, of Wilmington, N.C., for $3.85 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,297 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Paul and Michelle Van Deventer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 56 Island Circle to Carl Amundsen and Mary Ann Amundsen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2,085,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,111 square feet of living area. It sold for $549,000 in 1999.

Siesta Key

Ann Culotta, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7501 Midnight Pass Road to Island Breeze LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,132 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 1973.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Anderson Sprague Ventures LLC sold the Unit 402 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to Anne Thomas and Brian Young, of Canaan, Conn., for $1,499,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2011.

524 Beach Road

Robert and Lois Kramer, of Fairfield, Ohio, sold their Unit D condominium at 524 Beach Road to Ipava State bank Trust Department, trustee, for $634,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 980 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 1998.

Beach Way Apartments

Lauri Tribuiani, of W. Chester, Pa., sold her Unit C-3 condominium at 5600 Beach Way to Nathan Kelty, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Siesta’s Bayside

John Thomas and Kelly Smith, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 610 Venice Lane to Alexander Khong and Amanda Khong, trustees, of Punta Gorda, for $460,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,906 square feet of living area.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Robert Scott and Lisa Jean Getty sold their Unit 209 condominium at 6285 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Donna Finetti, of Livingston, N.J., for $429,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area. It sold for $474,000 in 2018.

Siesta Towers

Leonid and Rachel Gladstein, of Forest Hills, N.Y., sold their Unit 10-E condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Mary Lou Culwell and Jackie May McGarvey, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2008.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Eva Ziomek, of Des Plaines, Ill., sold her home at 4794 Hangin Moss Lane to Christopher John Sadiq, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $461,600 in 2016.

Rebecca and Thomas Bee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4856 Hanging Moss Lane to Glenn Philip Scharf and Jennifer Scharf, trustees, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1995, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,888 square feet of living area. It sold for $501,500 in 2004.

Joseph and Elena Balzano, of Osprey, sold their home at 5100 Far Oak Circle to Patrick Cannone, trustee, of Bartlett, Ill., for $490,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2005.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Brendan and Shelagh Clegg, of Dunwoody, Ga., sold their home at 3954 Spyglass Hill Road to Renee Bernier, of Lewiston, Maine, for $500,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,999 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Lynwood Dee, of Daytona Beach, sold his home at 5824 Wilena Place to Douglas Scott and Patricia Sue Kenney, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Judith Koch, trustee, sold the home at 5397 Cambiago St. to Sudhir Gollerkery Rao and Anupama Dayananda Kini, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2013.

Bryan Wood and Lazara Brown, of Lutz, sold their home at 5356 Eliseo St. to John Michael and Heather Tomlinson Ondos, of Fairfax, Va., for $278,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,000 in 2004.

Provence Gardens

Joy Rodino, of Phoenix, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 7513 Botanica Parkway to Dennis and Vera McQuillan, of Sarasota, for $349,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Jon and Arzu Dickinson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9539 Knightsbridge Circle to Lance Reed, of Memphis, N.Y., for $340,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,014 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,500 in 2017.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Sally Shaw, of Bonita Springs, sold her Unit 504 condominium at 5669 Fossano Drive to Michelle Gayton and Carolyn Gayton, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It sold for $194,000 in 2011.

Ballantrae

Shirley Schloss, trustee, sold the Unit 22D condominium at 3766 Ballantrae Drive to Stanislaus RP Valerga, of Sarasota, for $267,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Bishopcourt at the Oaks Preserve

William and Susan Morrissey sold their home at 45 Bay Head Lane to John and Cynthia Wuest, of Osprey, for $520,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2017.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

William and Rosemarie Johnson, of Ellenton, sold their home at 1099 Scherer Way to Patricia and Richard DeLeon, of Osprey, for $428,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $341,800 in 2011.

Heron Bay Club

Thomas Parent, trustee, sold the Unit 19 condominium at 786 Sarabay Road to Timothy Franklin Glendening, of Osprey, for $285,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,000 in 1992.