A 14-year-old from R. Dan Nolan Middle School today was arrested and charged with making threats against another student.

A Manatee County Sheriff's Office report states the student, who wasn't named because of age, has been charged with "false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner."

According to the report, two students were live video streaming on the evening of Oct. 16 via the Houseparty app. The victim and the suspect were name-calling and verbally threatening one another. The victim exited the app, where the suspect and others remained. According to witnesses, the suspect on the video app then made threats against the victim while rubbing two knives together. He also held a gun and stated he was going to "shoot up the victim."

After receiving a 911 call and a tip on the Fortify Florida app, which reports threats directly to law enforcement, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office went to the school this morning. Several parents were coming to try to pick up their children and other students.

At about 9:10 a.m., the suspect was stopped by a school resource officer while exiting a school bus. The report states during the subsequent investigation, deputies searched a vehicle and two residences related to the case and recovered a pellet rifle.