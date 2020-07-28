No venue, no problem

When Tye and Jasmine Conner couldn’t find a wedding venue across a large swath of the state, Tye called up Mark Meador of Casa Del Mar, whom he’s known for years, to see if he had any leads.

Just come on down, Meador told him. He supplied the venue, reception area and honeymoon suite.

The Conners married on the beach at Casa Del Mar on July 14, just steps from where Tye took his first steps by Building A and where he worked as a cabana boy in his teen years. The wedding stayed small, with just their families present, underneath an arch built by Tye’s uncle and backed by a brilliant orange sunset.