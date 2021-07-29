UPDATE: No swim advisory lifted at North Lido Beach

UPDATE: The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County lifted the no swim advisory for North Lido Beach today.

Follow-up water quality testing showed acceptable levels of bacteria. Visitors may resume water recreation at the beach, the health department said in a release.

Signage advising the public of red tide remains in place. A county dashboard lists the aerosol conditions associated with red tide as “moderate to major” at North Lido Beach.

Previously: A no swim advisory is in place at North Lido Beach, Sarasota County health officials announced Thursday.

Water quality testing from Monday showed levels of enterococcus bacteria that exceed acceptable limits, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County announced in a release. The health department has posted signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation at the beach until testing shows levels of bacteria that meet federal standards.

County officials believe the elevated bacteria levels are attributable to the ongoing presence of red tide, as decaying algae and dead fish act as natural bacteria reservoirs, the release said. Recent rainfall may have also washed accumulated pollutants into local waters.

North Lido Beach remains open, and the no swim advisory is not in place for any other area beaches.

The health department expects to have the next round of water quality test results Friday.