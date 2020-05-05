John Barnott, the director of building and development for Manatee County, informed the commissioners on Tuesday that the reopening of the county's beaches went well.

Barnott said visitors acted well Monday, the first day beaches reopened, as more than 2,500 vehicles utilized beach parking lots with a two-hour time limit and 880 available parking spaces.

"I've got to say everyone enjoyed themselves," Barnott said at a county commissioners' meeting. "They were good about turning over their place for the next person. We had no issues on the beaches and the people listened (to county directives about safe practices and social distancing)."

Barnott said many of those utilizing the beaches voiced their appreciation to county staff members as they left.