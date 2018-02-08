Nicholas James Bravo

1983-2018

Nicholas James Bravo, 34 years old of Sarasota, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

He was born on April 6, 1983 Sarasota, Fla. He is survived by his loving parents Judy (Olsen) Bravo and Fernando A. Bravo, his twin brother, Damian P. Bravo, brother John Fleming and sister Xila Bravo. Nicholas had several different skills. He was the car detailer manager at BMW in Sarasota. He also worked as a construction worker and remodeling houses. Nicholas will be remembered by his big heart. He would always go out of his way to help whoever he saw that needed it. His personality was for sure a charmer, but the biggest remembrance would be his beautiful smile.

SERVICE:

Friday, February 9, 5-7PM (Visitation)

Manasota Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton with funeral services at 7PM