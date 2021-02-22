New way to cross

As renovation work continues on the New Pass bridge, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to use the protected sidewalk on the west side of the span.

Structural, mechanical and electrical work on the drawbridge is expected to continue until summer on the structure built in 1986. Traffic will maintain two lanes, but shifts are already in place. The sidewalk on the gulf-side of the bridge is protected by a wall.

Total cost of the project is about $2.8 million.