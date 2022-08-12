New restaurants offering pizza, coffee and more open in Sarasota, Waterside Place

Dining-out plans this weekend?

There are a few more options around town to consider, some new locations of already established favorites and some are all new.

Among them:

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Café opens its fourth location in the Landings area of south Sarasota, 4944 S. Tamiami Trail. Adding to its locations in Southside Village, Palmer Ranch and University Town Center, the new location offers pizzas, wings, salads and desserts along with a variety of beers. It is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit Instagram.com/origin.landings or OriginPizzaCafe.com.

O&A Coffee

O&A Coffee and Supply is now open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in Lakewood Ranch’s Waterside Place, at 1570 Lakefront Drive, Suite 102. According to its website, the bodega-style shop includes a walk-up bar and outdoor seating for coffee, teas, hot chocolate, kombucha, growler subscriptions, and other treat. Visit WatersidePlace.com/tenant/oa-coffee-supply.

Clarabell Cookies

Clarabell Cookies is now open from in Gulf Gate, at 2661 Mall Drive. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The spot for sweet treats offers gluten free options in addition to such classics as chocolate chip, oatmeal chocolate chip and more, which the store’s website said are baked fresh with classic ingredients. Visit ClarabellCookies.com.

Baby Brie’s Café and Coffee House

Baby Brie’s Café and Coffee House is open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in Towles Court, 1938 Adams Lane. The spot offers early-morning favorites including eggs, waffles, pancakes and several kinds of breakfast sandwiches. At lunch, sandwiches and salads are king. Visit Facebook.com/babybriescafe.