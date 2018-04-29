New Polling Precincts in Lakewood Ranch

East County voters could be headed to different polling places beginning with the primaries Aug. 28.

Scott Farrington, Manatee County's assistant supervisor of elections, said voters will find their new polling places to be more convenient.

Farrington, who recommended the changes in April, said one Lakewood Ranch precinct (519, generally west of Uihlein Road and east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, and south of State Road 64 and north of University Parkway) has grown in the last four years from 5,686 registered voters to 9,771 registered voters.

Some polling sites simply couldn't handle the number of voters.

St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 11315 Palm Brush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, will be added as a polling site to take some of the voters who used to vote at the Woodland Community Church, which became overcrowded.

The Myakka City Fire Department will no longer be used as a polling site. Those residents who were voting there now will vote at Bethany Baptist Church, 26604 State Road 64 E. Myakka City.

Precincts were last changed in 2014.

To check on your polling precinct, visit votemanatee.com.