New Pass Bridge repair work to start in February

Repair work and structural improvements to New Pass Bridge are set to finally begin in February.

The state initially planned to begin work in June 2020 on the $2.77 million improvements to the bridge connecting Longboat Key and City Island. Delays sending materials to contractor Quinn Construction, Inc. then pushed the project back to August 2020 and then September 2020.

Project specifics Here are the 14 jobs envisioned as part of the $2.77 million rehab of the New Pass Bridge, scheduled to begin in February: Repair of approach span concrete Clean and seal concrete deck Replace concrete deck expansion joint seals Replace bearing pads Clean and paint movable span steel Replace steel open grid deck Apply overlay at concrete-filled grid deck Clean and coat concrete beams and traffic barriers Rebalance movable span Clean and coat concrete at original bridge abutments Rehabilitate mechanical speed reducer and gear train in the drawbridge mechanism Recondition span locks Replace traffic barrier motor Replace underwater cables Source: Florida Department of Transportation

“Due to COVID’s impact on the supply chain, materials were delayed,” said Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Brian Rick. “Otherwise, this was scheduled to have been done off season. Fortunately, we can still maintain the current two lanes of traffic and posted speed, and make the needed improvements.”

The state does not anticipate the 14-part project to inconvenience drivers, boaters, pedestrians or bikers. However, nighttime bridge closures are required from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the project. The state says no delay will be longer than 30 minutes.

Also, large boats that require the opening of the bridge will need to request it six hours in advance.

“The bridge will begin its next improvement project, designed to mitigate the effects of the area’s aggressive coastal environment, extend the service life of the bridge, and improve its operational reliability,” an FDOT news release states.

Improvements include mechanical and electrical aspects of the bridge such as rehabilitating the mechanical speed reducer, gear train, span locks and underwater power cable.

“These components will allow the bridge to continue to operate safely and effectively,” Rick said. “Also, because of the extremely aggressive coastal environment, it is important to maintain the steel components of the bridge.”

Overlook Park on the northwest end of the bridge will serve as the construction staging area. Crews are scheduled to complete construction by summer 2021.

Rick said FDOT continues to monitor the bridge because of the “aggressive marine environment” and because Florida experiences severe weather events. The improvements are expected to last between 10-15 years, according to Rick.

The project will also replace some bridge parts near the end of their service life and protect other parts like repainting the main span to protect it from corrosion.

According to FDOT community outreach manager Barbara Catlin, the New Pass Bridge was reconstructed in 1986, replacing the original 1929 bridge.

On the north end of the island, the hope is for Longboat Pass Bridge to last another 10 years. In December 2019, crews finished renovations on Longboat Pass Bridge, which connects Longboat Key to the Coquina Beach area.

A document from the FDOT’s Office of Work Program and Budget shows $2.126 million will pay for a study of the Longboat Pass Bridge's continued longevity. Rick said the study started in February 2020. It is expected to take about four years to complete the study to determine if the state should replace the bridge.

A public kickoff meeting about the study is scheduled for March, according to Rick.